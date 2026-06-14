Prakash Raj set to join CJP protest in Bengaluru, says ‘make govt accountable for failure’

“Big Announcement: Activist Prakash Raj Will Be Joining CJP’s Peaceful Protest At Bengaluru!” the Cockroach Janta Party said in a post on X.

Through posts on X, Prakash Raj and the party confirmed that the actor would be part of the protest in Karnataka’s capital.

A frequent critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the actor was earlier expected to attend the CJP’s first protest in Delhi. However, he later said he was unable to join due to “impending prior work”.

Actor Prakash Raj is set to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park in Karnataka on Sunday as the Gen-Z movement continues to press for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination-related irregularities, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Meanwhile, Raj said in his post on X, “I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure.”

The CJP has been holding demonstrations across the country, calling for the resignation of the Union education minister over alleged examination irregularities and issues in the education system.

CJP protests across India The Bengaluru protest comes after the group’s massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. It was followed by protests in Maharashtra’s Pune on June 11, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on June 12, and Punjab’s Amritsar on June 13.

The CJP will also hold a protest in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Sunday morning, the same day as the Bengaluru event. Activist Sonam Wangchuk is expected to address the gathering in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the Amritsar protest, Dipke said, “We will all go to Delhi on June 20 and camp there till the time Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Do not be afraid to go to jail. When I returned to India from the US, I also thought that I would be put behind bars.

The main objective is to provide justice to NEET and CBSE students. Accountability must be fixed. Paper leaks can't go on.”

During the Pune protest, Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to choose whether "one crore students or one incompetent minister" mattered more.

In Lucknow, Dipke told Hindustan Times, “We will continue the protest until the education minister resigns. I only want to appeal to the students to continue peaceful protest and join the mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on June 20.”

At the group’s earlier protest in Delhi, hundreds of people, mostly young participants, turned up for the demonstration. Many wore cockroach masks and carried flowers. Several school students were also present along with their parents.