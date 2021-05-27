Rebel YSR Congress MP shifted to AIIMS

Hyderabad: Rebel YSR Congress party MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was granted bail by Supreme Court last week in a sedition case registered by Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was discharged from Military Hospital in Secunderabad and shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The MP was discharged from the military hospital in the morning as per the doctors’ suggestions. Soon after his discharge, he left for New Delhi,” his lawyer B Adinarayana Rao said.

The legislator had complained of police torture, following which the top court had directed that he be medically examined. The legislator is undergoing treatment for pain in legs and hypertension. He had undergone a bypass surgery in December.

A bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice B R Gavai later granted him bail on May 21 on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and providing two securities of the like amount before the trial court.

On Monday, Raju’s lawyers had filed sureties petition in the CID court in Vijayawada as per the Supreme Court directions but the court had asked for the discharge summary of the legislator.

“The doctors said it would take another four days for the discharge of Raju. So, we shall get the discharge summary only after four days,” another lawyer Lakshminarayana said.

But on Wednesday, authorities at the Military Hospital discharged Raju after being convinced that his health was stable.

“The CID court has given 10 days’ time for him to submit the sureties from the date of discharge from the hospital. Now that we got the discharge summary, we have time to submit the sureties in another 10 days,” Rao said.

Raju, who represents Narasapuram parliamentary constituency in West Godavari district, was arrested by the Andhra CID police from his residence in Hyderabad on May 14. He was charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (conducting public mischief).

A statement from the agency said Raju had been indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government.

“It was found that through his speeches on a regular basis, Mr Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent,” the CID said.

On the same night, Raju moved a bail petition in the state high court on medical grounds following which the court directed the government to send him to Guntur government hospital and later to a private hospital. The high court, however, rejected his bail plea and asked him to approach the lower court.

The state government submitted the medical report by Guntur hospital and opposed his plea to send him to a private hospital. Raju later moved the Supreme Court for bail and also alleged that he was subjected to physical torture by CID police during his stay at the police station.

On May 17, the Supreme Court ordered that Raju be admitted to Military Hospital in Secunderabad for medical examination and treatment under the supervision of a judicial officer appointed by Telangana high court. It also asked hospital authorities to submit the medical report to the court in a sealed cover.

On May 21, the apex court bench confirmed that Raju had suffered a fracture in his left foot and there were bruises on both legs. Based on the report, the apex court granted him bail.