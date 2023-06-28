Home / India News / Rebel YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy all set to switch over to TDP

Rebel YSRCP MLA Sridhar Reddy all set to switch over to TDP

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jun 28, 2023 08:46 AM IST

Sridhar Reddy will be the third YSR Congress party MLA from the sate’s Nellore district to switch to the TDP

Hyderabad Rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) lawmaker from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore (rural) assembly constituency, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, on Tuesday announced shifting loyalties to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the principal opposition in the state.

Senior TDP leaders requested Sridhar Reddy to join the ongoing padayatra led by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and general secretary Nara Lokesh in Nellore distric (PTI)
Senior TDP leaders requested Sridhar Reddy to join the ongoing padayatra led by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and general secretary Nara Lokesh in Nellore distric (PTI)

Senior TDP leaders and former ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and N Amarnath Reddy, along with Nellore district TDP president Abdul Azis, held a meeting with Sridhar Reddy at the residence of party general secretary Beeda Ravichandra and invited him to join the TDP.

They requested Sridhar Reddy to join the ongoing padayatra led by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and general secretary Nara Lokesh in Nellore district. The rebel YSRCP leader accepted the invitation and extended his support to the TDP.

Sridhar Reddy will be the third YSR Congress party MLA from the sate’s Nellore district to switch to the TDP, the other two are Venkatagiri MLA and former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy.

All the three rebel MLAs, along with Undavalli Sridevi, another lawmaker from Tatikonda assembly constituency in Guntur district, were suspended from the YSRCP on March 24, on the suspicion that they had cross-voted in the MLC elections held under the MLAs’ quota, resulting in the victory of TDP candidate Panchumarthi Anuradha.

Speaking to the reporters later, Sridhar Reddy said he was overwhelmed by being invited into the TDP, at a time when his own party had suspended him. “I will take up the responsibility of making arrangements for the “Yuva Galam” padayatra of Lokesh in my constituency and ensure that it gets an unprecedented response from the people,” he said.

On June 9, Ramanarayana Reddy met Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad and conveyed his desire to return to the TDP, which he had quit before 2019 general elections. Naidu has accepted the proposal and invited him back to the party.

Ramanarayana Reddy, along with another rebel YSRCP MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy, took part in the padayatra of Lokesh, who entered Nellore district on June 12. “All the three rebel YSRCP MLAs from Nellore would join the TDP after Lokesh completes his padayatra in the district and enters Prakasam district,” former TDP legislator S Chandramohan Reddy said.

In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP made a clean sweep by winning all the 10 assembly seats in the erstwhile undivided Nellore district and also bagged the Nellore and Tirupati Lok Sabha constituencies.

Senior YSRCP leader and Nellore (urban) legislator P Anil Kumar Yadav challenged the rebel MLAs to resign from their assembly membership and contest the by-elections. “If they win their seats again, I will quit active politics,” Yadav said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Topics
mla hyderabad rebel tdp + 2 more
mla hyderabad rebel tdp + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out