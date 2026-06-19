Rebellion news LIVE: Abhishek Banerjee heads to Delhi for key meet with LS Speaker over TMC rebels' merger

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Rebellion crisis LIVE: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrives at the CID headquarters on Tuesday

Rebellion crisis LIVE updates: Speculation of split and rebellion by lawmakers has gripped three major opposition parties — the Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party (SP) — with allegations being made against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the alliance led by it, NDA, of orchestrating the uprising of sorts by MPs and MLAs. In the latest developments in the rebellion drama, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee left for Delhi on Friday to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over his yet-to-be-taken decision on the move by 20 rebel TMC MPs to merge with a small Tripura-based party NCPI, which is part of the NDA. Rebellion news | Key points 1 - TMC MPs' rebellion: Formal approval for the merger of the rebel TMC faction, comprising 20 MPs and led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is pending with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as he earlier this week decided to hear the TMC leadership before taking a final call. The Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, on Monday regarding a meeting after he appealed to the Speaker not to recognise any faction of the party. Abhishek Banerjee was slated to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday evening to present his case on the split. According to sources cited in reports, Banerjee was to meet Birla at 5 pm in the Speaker's Parliament Chamber. 2 - How TMC crisis began: In West Bengal, Mamata has faced a series of setbacks since the party's crushing defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The rebellion by MPs began earlier this month, a week after MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly with the backing of 58 lawmakers. The team of MPs that features several TMC heavyweights like Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, Rachna Banerjee etc., apart from Kakoli Ghosh wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker later proposing merger with the NCPI. If the merger goes through, the NDA's strength in the Lok Sabha will rise from 294 to 314 seats, still 46 short of the two-thirds majority mark. In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling alliance could reach 155 seats, just eight short of the two-thirds threshold. 3 - Shiv Sena-UBT rebellion in Maharashtra: Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, ‘Operation Tiger’ has been gaining momentum. Operation Tiger is the name given to the Shiv Sena’s attempts to poach Sena (UBT) elected representatives. It gained steam on Tuesday evening, two days after only four of the nine Sena (UBT) MPs attended a meeting called by Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said six MPs from the rival Sena (UBT) are likely to form a separate group and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. They will then merge with the Sena’s Lok Sabha unit, an HT report quoted Sena insiders as saying. 4 - Who are the 6 Sena-UBT rebels: The above-mentioned insiders also said three Sena (UBT) MPs – Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and did not respond to phone calls from party leaders. The six MPs who are likely to form a breakaway group are: Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East). However, this could not be independently verified. 5: Samajwadi Party split rumours: Split speculation are also haunting the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party after internal turmoil TMC and Shiv Sena-UBT. The rumours were triggered by UP minister OP Rajbhar's claim on Wednesday that the “entire SP is sitting to join the BJP”. ...Read More

In the latest developments in the rebellion drama, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee left for Delhi on Friday to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over his yet-to-be-taken decision on the move by 20 rebel TMC MPs to merge with a small Tripura-based party NCPI, which is part of the NDA. Rebellion news | Key points 1 - TMC MPs' rebellion: Formal approval for the merger of the rebel TMC faction, comprising 20 MPs and led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is pending with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as he earlier this week decided to hear the TMC leadership before taking a final call. The Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, on Monday regarding a meeting after he appealed to the Speaker not to recognise any faction of the party. Abhishek Banerjee was slated to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday evening to present his case on the split. According to sources cited in reports, Banerjee was to meet Birla at 5 pm in the Speaker's Parliament Chamber. 2 - How TMC crisis began: In West Bengal, Mamata has faced a series of setbacks since the party's crushing defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The rebellion by MPs began earlier this month, a week after MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly with the backing of 58 lawmakers. The team of MPs that features several TMC heavyweights like Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, Rachna Banerjee etc., apart from Kakoli Ghosh wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker later proposing merger with the NCPI. If the merger goes through, the NDA's strength in the Lok Sabha will rise from 294 to 314 seats, still 46 short of the two-thirds majority mark. In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling alliance could reach 155 seats, just eight short of the two-thirds threshold. 3 - Shiv Sena-UBT rebellion in Maharashtra: Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, ‘Operation Tiger’ has been gaining momentum. Operation Tiger is the name given to the Shiv Sena’s attempts to poach Sena (UBT) elected representatives. It gained steam on Tuesday evening, two days after only four of the nine Sena (UBT) MPs attended a meeting called by Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. Leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said six MPs from the rival Sena (UBT) are likely to form a separate group and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. They will then merge with the Sena’s Lok Sabha unit, an HT report quoted Sena insiders as saying. 4 - Who are the 6 Sena-UBT rebels: The above-mentioned insiders also said three Sena (UBT) MPs – Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and did not respond to phone calls from party leaders. The six MPs who are likely to form a breakaway group are: Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East). However, this could not be independently verified. 5: Samajwadi Party split rumours: Split speculation are also haunting the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party after internal turmoil TMC and Shiv Sena-UBT. The rumours were triggered by UP minister OP Rajbhar's claim on Wednesday that the “entire SP is sitting to join the BJP”.