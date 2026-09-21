‘Recall Bihar before 2005’, JD(U) state chief says on Jamui harassment row; RJD alleges ‘goonda raj’

“Recall Bihar before 2005,” JD(U) Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said while defending the state government’s response to the alleged harassment and molestation of two teenagers in Jamui. His remarks came as Congress and RJD attacked the BJP-led Bihar government over the incident.

The incident was captured in a video that was widely circulated on social media and triggered public outrage. (X and viral video screengrab )

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The incident was captured in a video that was widely circulated on social media and triggered public outrage. Kushwaha said the government was sensitive to such incidents and assured that those responsible would be arrested at the earliest.

Congress and RJD accused the Bihar government, and Tejashwi Yadav criticised it for allowing “goonda raj” to prevail in the state and criticised its handling of the incident.

Responding to the criticism, Kushwaha said, “The government is sensitive to any incident that occurs. Govt and Administration are looking into it. Recall the RJD rule, the time before 2005. Our government is sensitive towards all sporadic incidents that occur... The guilty will be caught by the Police at the earliest,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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Deep Dive What actions have the authorities taken in response to the harassment incident in Jamui? Authorities have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident, and three accused individuals have been arrested. The police are conducting raids to apprehend any remaining suspects. Why has the Bihar government faced criticism from the opposition regarding the Jamui harassment case? The opposition, including Congress and RJD, has criticized the Bihar government for allowing a 'goonda raj' atmosphere, questioning the safety of women and the law-and-order situation in the state following the incident. How did the Jamui incident come to public attention, and what specific actions have been directed by the National Commission for Women? The incident gained widespread attention after a disturbing video surfaced on social media. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Bihar DGP to ensure immediate action, including registering an FIR, identifying all accused, and providing support to the victims.

{{^usCountry}} The JD(U)-BJP coalition is in power in Bihar. Umesh Kushwaha says remarks were 'distorted' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The JD(U)-BJP coalition is in power in Bihar. Umesh Kushwaha says remarks were 'distorted' {{/usCountry}}

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Kushwaha later condemned the incident in a post on X and said an SIT had been formed to investigate the case. He also said three accused had been arrested and raids were underway to catch the others.

"The shameful and inhuman incident that has come to light involving a minor girl student in Jamui is extremely heartbreaking, reprehensible, and soul-stirring. An SIT has been formed in the case. Three accused have been arrested, and raids are underway for the arrest of the other accused," he said.

"Criminals, listen with your ears wide open: there is no place for crime or criminals in Bihar. The government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring time-bound justice for the victim's family. Such stringent action will be taken against the criminals that it will serve as an example in the future," he added.

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Congress, RJD attack Bihar govt

The incident has triggered a political confrontation in Bihar, with Congress and RJD attacking the BJP-led government over the alleged harassment and molestation of the teenagers.

The opposition parties have raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state, while the BJP and JD(U) have urged them not to politicise the incident.

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Expressing shame over the incident and questioning the safety of girls in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said, "This is a truly tragic incident. We are deeply ashamed. The government, however, seems to have lost all sense of shame or decency regarding such events. It raises serious doubts about the safety of girls in Bihar today. Whether it is day or night; whether at college, school, on the street, in a hostel, or even inside or outside their homes—the rise in atrocities against women in Bihar is undeniable. Ask any girl in Bihar today; none of them feel safe—that is the reality. The saddest part is that instead of taking action, the government and the police work to suppress and cover up these matters. Instead of securing justice for victims, they focus on hushing up the cases. It is utterly shameful. A state of lawlessness—gunda-raj — has completely taken hold in Bihar," he told reporters.

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Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed outrage regarding the incident and targeted the state administration over safety concerns and the delay in arrests, questioning how ordinary citizens can feel secure when minors are openly targeted.

“The video from Jamui, Bihar, is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not 'culture.' It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.