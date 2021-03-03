'Reckless': Naga group on governor RN Ravi's peace talks concluded statement

Nagaland Governor and Centre’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks RN Ravi's statement in the state assembly three weeks ago that the talks had concluded is “reckless”, said Naga group NSCN (IM). The group claimed that the peace talk teams are back on the table and negotiations are progressing.

RN Ravi’s statements and conclusions, the group claimed, reflected his role as Nagaland Governor and not as the interlocutor.

The NSCN (IM) stated it was regrettable that Ravi’s role as interlocutor has become “nothing less than disparaging and dismal”. It asserted that the status of the Naga political talks was, as confirmed by the union government during the last parliamentary session, in an advanced stage.

"It is very unfortunate of RN Ravi to have made such a misleading statement before the whole nation by blatantly contradicting the Centre and the Indian Parliament besides the 136 crore Indians and the world community in the matter of such sensitive Indo-Naga political negotiations which have been going on for more than two decades," the NSCN (IM) stated.

The outfit underscored that the Naga peace talks are being handled by both the government of India and the NSCN (IM) to take the Naga people and the Centre to a point that is “honourable and acceptable”.

It maintained that the historic framework agreement signed on August 3, 2015 between the Centre and the NSCN (IM) was being revived in order to remove any misinterpretation and thereby hasten the signing of Naga solution agreement.

“This is the official understanding and the only way to conclude the talk,” the statement said, adding that the NSCN (IM), under no circumstance, would fail the Naga people by signing any agreement that is short of “the mutual standard as agreed upon”.