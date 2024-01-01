Record 8.18 crore ITRs filed so far in AY 2023-24: Finance Ministry

The number of income-tax returns (ITRs) filing reached a record 8.18 crore for the assessment year (AY) 2023-24 up to December 31, 2023 as compared to 7.51 crore in the same period previous year, Union finance ministry said quoting data of the Income-Tax Department. To encourage taxpayers to file their ITRs and Forms early, over 103.5 crore outreaches were made through targeted e-mail, SMS and other creative campaigns. (Representative Image)

“This is 9% more than the total ITRs filed for AY 2022-23,” it said in a statement on Monday. An assessment year (AY) reflects income earned and revenue accrued to the exchequer in the previous financial year (FY).

The total number of audit reports and other forms filed during the period is 1.6 crore, as against 1.43 crore audit reports and forms filed in the corresponding period of preceding year, the statement said.

A large number of taxpayers did their due diligence by comparing data of their financial transactions by viewing their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), it said.

A substantial portion of the data for all ITRs was prefilled with data pertaining to salary, interest, dividend, personal information, tax payment including TDS related information, brought forward losses, maximum alternate tax (MAT) credit, etc to further ease compliance by taxpayers, it said. “The facility was used extensively, resulting in smoother and faster filing of ITRs,” it added.

The department also made a digital e-pay tax payment platform (TIN 2.0) fully functional on the e-filing portal in the financial year 2023-2024. This enabled user-friendly options for e-payment of taxes such as Internet Banking, NEFT/RTGS, OTC, Debit Card, payment gateway and UPI. TIN 2.0 platform has enabled real time credit of taxes to taxpayers which made ITR filing easier and faster, it said.

To encourage taxpayers to file their ITRs and Forms early, over 103.5 crore outreaches were made through targeted e-mail, SMS and other creative campaigns, the statement said. “Such concerted efforts led to fruitful results with 9% more ITRs being filed for A.Y. 2023-24 till 31.12.2023,” it added.

The e-filing Helpdesk team handled approximately 27.37 lakh queries from taxpayers during the year up to December 31, 2023, supporting the taxpayers proactively during the peak filing periods, it said.

Support from the helpdesk was provided to taxpayers through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, WebEx and co-browsing sessions. Helpdesk team also supported resolution of queries received on the X handle of the department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers and assisting them for different issues on a near real-time basis, it said.

“The IT Department further requests to the taxpayers to verify their unverified ITRs if any, within 30 days of filing the ITR to avoid any consequences,” it added.