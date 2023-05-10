Seizures worth 375 cr in poll-bound Karnataka, 4.5 times higher than 2018 polls: EC

Bengaluru

The EC has seized contraband worth ₹ 375.61 crore, up from ₹ 83 crore in 2018. (Representational image)

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said record seizures worth ₹375 crore were made in the form of liquor, drugs, and freebies in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly elections. This is 4.5 times more than what was recovered during the 22018 Assembly polls in the state.

The EC has seized contraband worth ₹375.61 crore, up from ₹83 crore in 2018. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth ₹288 crore after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on March 29 in the state.

“The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase as compared to the assembly election in 2018. Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination has led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time,” the EC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Notable hauls include seizure of ₹4.04 crore of cash in Bangarapet AC in Kolar District, a raid of an illegal lab manufacturing Alprozolam in Hyderabad by intelligence gathered and trail mapping done by the Narcotics Control Bureau, 100 kg of ganja seized in Bidar, and significant liquor seizures in all districts.

“Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chikkamagalur and other districts. Huge number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other assembly constituencies,” the EC statement added.

While announcing the schedule for Karnataka assembly elections Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had stressed on increased vigil and zero tolerance on the distribution of inducements during the electoral process.

“The extensive monitoring process started months back before the announcement of elections and includes a host of activities like a thorough review of the preparation of different stakeholders including enforcement agencies, DEOs/SPs, the appointment of experienced officers as Expenditure Observers, sensitizing and inter-agency coordination & monitoring and adequate availability of field level teams. 146 Expenditure Observers were deployed and 81 Assembly Constituencies were marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies for the stricter vigil,” the EC said.

The CEC had remarked that the commission has significantly raised the bar for ensuring inducement-free elections and the continuum of stepping up of efforts and increase in seizures witnessed during recently held assembly elections in five states, would continue.

Polling in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

