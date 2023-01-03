'Recruit 66k new cops…': DCW tells MHA after Delhi woman dragged by car, killed

Amid outrage over the death of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Sultanpuri - after she was dragged by a car for nearly seven km - Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to the union home ministry over 'heinous cases of crimes against women' and put forth five suggestions to stop, or at least reduce, such criminal acts.

"The Delhi Commission for Women is of the view that lack of police resources and accountability are the major reasons for high crime rate against women and girls in the capital state," Maliwal wrote in the letter.

The suggestions include -

1. Setting up a high-level committee in the home ministry

2. Increase accountability of the Delhi police

3. Increase human resources of the Delhi police

4. Improve the PCR system in Delhi

5. Modernise, sensitise and incentivise Delhi police

"In this new year, we must resolve to take strong measures to put an end to the brutal crimes against women and girls in the (national) capital. I hope that the recommendations of the Commission are dealt with seriously by the Home Ministry and positive action is taken on the same."

Early Sunday a young woman was caught under the wheels of a grey Maruti Baleno that dragged her for around seven kilometers in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. Five men - suspected to be under the influence of alcohol - were arrested on charges of causing death by negligence and face added charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accused are Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Mithun, and Kishan. During interrogation, they claimed to be unaware they were dragging the woman, the police said.

As the probe (and fury over the horrific act) continues, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has reached the union home ministry office to meet secretary Ajay Bhalla - a day after the MHA sought a detailed report on the incident.