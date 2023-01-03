Home / India News / Delhi Sultanpuri horror LIVE: Amid probe, Delhi top cop reaches MHA
Live

Delhi Sultanpuri horror LIVE: Amid probe, Delhi top cop reaches MHA

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Delhi Sultanpuri girl death: A 20-year-old woman was killed after a grey Baleno hit her scooty and dragged her around for nearly 7 km in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri early on Sunday morning.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protest against Sultanpuri incident, outside Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena's residence, in New Delhi, Monday.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protest against Sultanpuri incident, outside Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena's residence, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Massive outrage continues over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for few kilometres on Sunday morning in the capital's Sultanpuri area. The Delhi Police has expedited probe under special CP Shalini Singh, who has been asked to submit a detailed report 'immediately'.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 03, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    AAP MLAs write to Police Commissioner on dismissing policemen who tried saving accused

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Police Commissioner to dismiss the policemen who tried to save the accused in Kanjhawala accident case. 

  • Jan 03, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    Statement from witness being recorded in Kanjhawala accident case, PTI reports

    Witness found in Kanjhawala accident case, her statement being recorded, PTI reported citing Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda.

  • Jan 03, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror

    The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will record the statement of the friend of the woman who was dragged by car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi murder accident delhi ncr + 1 more

'Accused but not guilty yet': Khattar on sexual assault case against minister

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 01:06 PM IST

Calls for Sandeep Singh's resignation have been growing over the case.

(File photo) Sandeep Singh on Sunday handed over the sports portfolio to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, (PTI)
(File photo) Sandeep Singh on Sunday handed over the sports portfolio to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, (PTI)

Afternoon brief: No injuries to victim's friend in Sultanpuri horror

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, which left the woman dead. A day after Delhi police has arrested five accused in this case. (PTI Photo)
Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, which left the woman dead. A day after Delhi police has arrested five accused in this case. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi remembers Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Who was she

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Rani Velu Nachiyar was an 18th-century warrior, remembered for her “resistance against colonialism and her works for the welfare of society”.

A 2008 commemorative postal stamp dedicated to Rani Velu Nachiyar - an 18th-century warrior.(GOI)
A 2008 commemorative postal stamp dedicated to Rani Velu Nachiyar - an 18th-century warrior.(GOI)

Delhi Sultanpuri horror LIVE: Amid probe, Delhi top cop reaches MHA

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Delhi Sultanpuri girl death: A 20-year-old woman was killed after a grey Baleno hit her scooty and dragged her around for nearly 7 km in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri early on Sunday morning.

Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, which left the woman dead. A day after Delhi police has arrested five accused in this case. (PTI Photo)
Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, which left the woman dead. A day after Delhi police has arrested five accused in this case. (PTI Photo)

Your SUV may not be an SUV! How does the tax structure play out on your car?

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:34 PM IST

There are four conditions that need to be met for an SUV to be classified officially as an SUV.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Focus on making India self-reliant, Modi tells scientists

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:24 PM IST

He said scientists should foresee how their work can be used to make the lives of people better and ensure that their innovations move from labs to the grassroots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/PIB)

No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:43 PM IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will record the statement of the friend of the woman who was dragged by car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

A car is seen at the police station in the Sultanpuri area through which a girl was allegedly killed after her body got hit by it and got dragged for a few kilometres on the road while being entangled in the wheels, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
A car is seen at the police station in the Sultanpuri area through which a girl was allegedly killed after her body got hit by it and got dragged for a few kilometres on the road while being entangled in the wheels, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

In field of science, India found place among top 10 nations: PM at key event

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:08 PM IST

The five-day session is taking place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Maharashtra, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

PM Modi addresses 108th Indian Science Congress (HT)
PM Modi addresses 108th Indian Science Congress (HT)

Hailed as mother of Indian feminism, Savitribai Phule remembered by PM, others

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:28 AM IST

Savitribai Phule, and her husband, Jyotirao Phule were instrumental in pioneering women’s education in India. She was born in 1831 in Maharashtra’s Satara district and with her husband, started India’s first school for girls at Pune's Bhide Wada in 1848.

Educationalist, poet, feminist Savitribai Phule.(Twitter/Haryana_YC)
Educationalist, poet, feminist Savitribai Phule.(Twitter/Haryana_YC)

Minister's statement can't be attributed vicariously to govt, says Supreme Court

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:14 AM IST

Justice V Ramasubramanian, who is a part of the five-judge constitutional bench, said the protection of fundamental rights relating to free speech and life and liberty can be effected against private persons and non-State actors too.

The Supreme Court said statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to the government by invoking the principles of collective responsibility
The Supreme Court said statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to the government by invoking the principles of collective responsibility

'Punish negligent policemen': AAP writes to top cop on Delhi woman death

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:20 PM IST

The 20-year-old woman was hit by a grey Maruti Baleno which dragged her for around seven kilometers in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri in early hours on Sunday.

New Delhi: Police use water cannons to disperse the AAP supporters during a protest over Sultanpuri incident, outside Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena's residence, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)
New Delhi: Police use water cannons to disperse the AAP supporters during a protest over Sultanpuri incident, outside Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena's residence, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

Another Russian found dead in Odisha amid probe on two other deaths

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 11:05 AM IST

Sergey Milyakov, the chief engineer of a ship anchored off Odisha’s Paradip port, was found dead on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Russian worked as the chief engineer of a ship anchored off Odisha’s Paradip port. (Sourced)
The 50-year-old Russian worked as the chief engineer of a ship anchored off Odisha’s Paradip port. (Sourced)

Political blame game, huge anger: 10 developments on Sultanpuri horror in Delhi

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Sultanpuri horror: Gruesome details in the death case have shocked Delhi once again.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protest against Sultanpuri incident, outside Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena's residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(PTI)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protest against Sultanpuri incident, outside Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena's residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(PTI)

Size matters! Indians ditching small cars for utility vehicles & brands oblige

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Indians are increasingly looking at larger, SUV-ish passenger vehicles as their preferred options for personal mobility.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST

The bodies were recovered from a car and sent to a nearby hospital.

5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report(ANI)
5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report(ANI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out