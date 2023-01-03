Delhi Sultanpuri horror LIVE: Amid probe, Delhi top cop reaches MHA
Delhi Sultanpuri girl death: A 20-year-old woman was killed after a grey Baleno hit her scooty and dragged her around for nearly 7 km in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri early on Sunday morning.
Massive outrage continues over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for few kilometres on Sunday morning in the capital's Sultanpuri area. The Delhi Police has expedited probe under special CP Shalini Singh, who has been asked to submit a detailed report 'immediately'.
Jan 03, 2023 12:56 PM IST
AAP MLAs write to Police Commissioner on dismissing policemen who tried saving accused
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Police Commissioner to dismiss the policemen who tried to save the accused in Kanjhawala accident case.
Jan 03, 2023 12:52 PM IST
Statement from witness being recorded in Kanjhawala accident case, PTI reports
Witness found in Kanjhawala accident case, her statement being recorded, PTI reported citing Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda.
Jan 03, 2023 12:40 PM IST
No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will record the statement of the friend of the woman who was dragged by car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. Read more