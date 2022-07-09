Red alert extended to seven districts in K’taka, 12 dead since June 1

As heavy rains continued to batter coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of north Karnataka, chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai on Friday called a meeting of district in-charge ministers and deputy commissioners of 13 rain-affected districts to review the situation.

Owing to the downpour across the most parts of Karnataka on Friday, a red alert was issued for seven districts as people are facing the threat of landslides and floods. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Hassan districts. From Saturday, the department has issued yellow alerts for these districts for three days.

According to the IMD, the state has received 94% excess rain during July.

Meanwhile, instructions have been issued by the state government to provide immediate compensation and deploy additional relief forces.

Addressing the media on Friday, Bommai said that 13 districts in the state have been affected by the ongoing rains. Breaking down the numbers, he said that 17 taluks and 37 villages are reeling under the flood woes. “Since June 1, till now (Friday) 12 people and around 64 livestock have lost their lives due to the rains. Around 495 people have been affected by the floods,” he said.

A statement from the CM’s office read that 90 people have been rescued from the floods so far and adjusted into four rescue shelters.

“I have held a meeting with the concerned officials and the ministers in-charge. Among the decision taken, most importantly, orders have been issued to rescue people from locations where the landslides have taken place in the past,” said Bommai.

The chief minister said that in case any houses are damaged due to rains, ₹10,000 should be paid immediately. A further assessment of the total damage should be made by the government engineers in the gram panchayats, he said. “Based on this assessment, depending in which category the damaged house belongs, further compensation will be provided. Similarly, once the rains stop, compensation for crop damage will also be paid,” he added.

The chief minister also said that the instructions have been provided to effectively deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the flood-affected areas.

“I have been told that the NDRF team from Mysuru has been deployed in Kodagu. Similarly, Mangaluru has been allotted an NDRF team. The SDRF teams have also been deployed in Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts,” said Bommai.

Following the meeting, the chief minister said that ₹735 crore has been alloted to the deputy commissioners for rescue and relief operations. “Roads damaged by floods should be repaired immediately to restore the transport and communication. In case of landslides, immediate measures should be taken to clear the roads,” said Bommai.

The government has also instructed the DCs to pay the compensation immediately in case of loss of human lives and death of livestock, said the CM. “We have also asked the DCs to set up village-level task forces to deal with the flooding,” he added.

Following heavy rains in Maharashtra, water released by the neighbouring state into the Krishna river and its tributaries increased on July 8. A flood warning was issued by the office of state irrigation minister Govind Karjol on Friday morning.

“Water released by Maharashtra has crossed 75,200 cusecs. We have information that this may cause severe floods in the Krishna basin. Officials have assured me that preparations on the ground are complete to face the situation in Bagalkote and Belagavi districts,’’ he posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Bidar districts of north Karnataka were also given yellow alerts for the next 72 hours.

Holiday has been declared in schools and educational institutions in the coastal as well as hilly regions of the state. Three labourers had died due to a landslide in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday. The people are facing the threat of floods in Krishna and Cauvery River basin areas, officials in the know of the development said on Friday.

