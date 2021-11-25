Red alert for 5 Tamil Nadu districts as heavy rain lashes southern regions, Chennai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert for five districts in Tamil Nadu--Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam with the Thoothukudi observatory recording extremely heavy rainfall of 25 cm. throughout the day.

The heavy downpour inundated railway stations and the famous Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi. Schools and colleges which were closed in the district will continue to be shut on November 26 as well, said Thoothukudi’s collector K Senthilraj. In Thoothukudi, nearly 500 people who were living along low lying areas were evacuated and moved to state-run relief camps.

Train services to and from Thoothukudi were cancelled.

Significant rainfall on Thursday from 8.30 am up to 5.30 pm was recorded in Thiruchendur – 18 cm, Thoothukudi port – 25 cm and Palayamkottai- 10 cm. Heavy rain also lashed Chennai since late evening.

During this northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu has received 61% excess rainfall from October 1 till November 25. “Most of the districts except Madurai and Virudhunagar have received excess rain (between 20% to of 59%) to huge excess (more than 60%) rainfall,” the IMD said in a statement on Thursday. The excessive rainfall has caused havoc across the state including in Chennai since the first week of November. A six-member central team concluded a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to assess rain-related damages as the state has sought central aid to the tune of ₹4,000 crore for restoration work.

For November 26, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. Heavy rain has been predicted at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Pudukkottai and the Union Territory of Puducherry. “A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west¬ north westwards during the subsequent 48 hours,” said RMC’s deputy director, N Puviarasan.