Red alert in four Kerala districts, two die after fishing boat capsized

Two fishermen were killed and three others missing after strong winds overturned their boat off Thiruvananthapuram coast on Monday, even as authorities in Kerala sounded red alert in four districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coastal police said the accident occurred near Muthalapozhi when the fishermen were returning to the shore after a directive from officials in view of the red alert. There were 25 people in the mechanised boat and 20 swam to safety after the mishap. Coast guard and navy helicopters started searching for the missing, they said, adding among injured two are serious.

In another rain-related incident two died in a flash flood at Mankayam in Thiruvananthpuram district on Sunday. The body of a six- year-old was recovered soon after they were swept away in gushing water and body of a 33-year-old woman was recovered on Monday. Ten members of a family came to Mankayam on a sight-seeing trip and they were caught in a flash flood. Timely intervention of local people and fire service personnel helped save eight lives, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India meteorological department (IMD) has issued red alert in four districts -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki - for Tuesday and orange alert in three other districts Alapuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm and orange alert heavy rains from 6 to 20 cm.

In red alert-borne districts night travelling was restricted and people were advised to keep away from water bodies. Since rain is followed by heavy winds and turbulent sea, fishermen have been asked not to venture into seas. At many places sea turned extremely rough and turbulent, fishermen said adding many are still in the seas.

For last few years retreating monsoon rains have left a trail of death and destruction in the state. In 2018, it witnessed worst flood of a century that killed over 400 people and in 2019 August rain-induced landslides took over 100 lives. In 2021 the state received highest rainfall in six decades, 3610.2 mm against the normal 2924. mm, excess of 23.4%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In last four years flash floods and landslides have turned integral to monsoon and this time also the state is bracing up for parting fury of rainy cycle. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people to maintain strict vigil in view of extreme weather condition. In Thiruvananthapuram district, all educational institutions will remain closed on Tuesday in view of alert.