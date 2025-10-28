Red alert in several states as Cyclone Montha nears. Check full list, weather forecast

Cyclone Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, forcing several states to launch evacuations along the coastal areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds across coastal and inland regions. Odisha fire department makes arrangements ahead of Cyclone Montha landfall today. (ANI)

The cyclone, whose name means “fragrant flower” in Thai, is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on the evening or night of October 28.

Andhra Pradesh on high alert Andhra Pradesh is expected to bear the brunt of Cyclone Montha. IMD officials said that most coastal districts will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 90–110 kmph.

“Cyclone Montha is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday evening or night. We have issued an orange alert for Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts, while the remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert,” said IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao.

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), high sea waves ranging from 2 to 4.7 metres are expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Nellore to Srikakulam, with possible inundation in low-lying areas during landfall.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to evacuate residents from vulnerable coastal areas to rehabilitation centres, ensuring the availability of safe drinking water and food.

He also instructed district collectors to monitor the cyclone’s movement hourly and oversee rescue and restoration work.

Odisha begins evacuations too In Odisha, the government has launched large-scale evacuation efforts in eight southern districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal - where a “red warning” for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said, “Our priority is zero casualty. Evacuations are underway with focus on pregnant women, elderly persons, and the differently-abled.”

More than 128 rescue teams, including personnel from the NDRF, ODRAF, and Odisha Fire Service, have been deployed, while special attention is being given to hilly regions vulnerable to landslides.

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, several northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram, recorded heavy rainfall on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said rainfall may continue as Montha moves north-northwestward, though “the cyclone is unlikely to cause major damage in Tamil Nadu.”

Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the state was “fully prepared” and inspected vulnerable areas around Chennai. The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea until October 29 due to high surface winds and rough sea conditions.

Maharashtra's Vidarbha to get heavy rain too Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region - including Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur - is also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between October 28 and 30, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 kmph. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for these areas.