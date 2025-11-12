Red Fort blast: New CCTV footage shows moment i20 car exploded in Delhi

New CCTV footage of the blast near Red Fort in Delhi has captured the exact moment the Hyundai i20 car exploded and damaged several nearby vehicles on Monday evening. The clip shows a busy stretch near the Red Fort metro station.(Screengrab/PTI)

The clip shows a busy stretch near the Red Fort metro station, while the vehicles move slowly. Suddenly, a massive fireball is seen at the site as the i20 car, now suspected to be the source of the blast, explodes and tears through the area.

Delhi Red Fort blast

Delhi Police have filed a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

Umar Un Nabi and Muzammil Shakil are the two doctors at the centre of investigations into the blast. Notably, Umar is suspected to have been driving the car that exploded, while Muzammil Shakil was recently arrested during raids by the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir police in Faridabad as part of a crackdown on an alleged “white-collar” terror network.

Key links at the centre of investigations.

Police said the two had known each other for many years and were working together at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

Another doctor arrested in the Faridabad case, Adeel Ahmad Rather, a former Senior Resident at Government Medical College, Anantnag, J&K, is believed to have played an active role in planning the Red Fort operation alongside Umar Un Nabi, officials told HT.

The probe, meanwhile, has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

PM Modi, Amit Shah vow strict action

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that those behind the Delhi explosion would not be spared and that everyone involved would be brought to justice.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed India’s security establishment to “hunt down” every person involved in the vehicle explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.