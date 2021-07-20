Red Fort to remain shut from morning of July 21 till Independence Day: ASI

The Red Fort in Delhi will remain shut for the public from the morning of July 21 (Wednesday) until the Independence Day celebrations come to an end on August 15, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in its order on Tuesday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21st July, 2021 to the 15th August 2021 till the Independence Day Celebration is over,” the ASI said in its order.

The Red Fort usually remains shut for the public for a period of seven days before the Independence Day, news agency PTI said citing unnamed officials. However, the fort would remain closed for the public for an extended period this year as the ASI has directed.

The Prime Minister of India hoists the Tricolour and addresses the public from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi every year during the Independence Day as part of the celebrations.

The Delhi police had recommended the closure of the fort beginning July 15, citing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation and security reasons, PTI further reported. The police made the suggestions in a letter earlier on July 12.

On Republic Day, this year, a tractor rally by farmers protesting against the three central farm laws had turned violent and many protesters had occupied the Red Fort, deviating from their initially agreed upon route. Some of them were even seen unfurling their flags from the ramparts of the fort. Several cases were registered following the incidents of violence on the fort’s premises. The protesters had also entered Delhi city by breaking police barricades.

The farmers will hold 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from July 22 after the Delhi Police denied permission to go to Parlaiment where the Monsoon session is underway.