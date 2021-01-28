IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / R-Day violence: Hunt on for 'flag-hoister', family; kin says Jugraj is innocent
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)(AP)
india news

R-Day violence: Hunt on for 'flag-hoister', family; kin says Jugraj is innocent

Jugraj's grandfather Mehal Singh has told news agency PTI that Jugraj must have climbed the flagpole on the insistence of a fellow protester.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:41 PM IST

As the investigation into the Red Fort violence on Republic Day has intensified with Delhi Police registering a sedition case in connection with the violence, the hunt is on for Jugraj who is believed to have climbed atop the Red Fort and hoisted the Nishan Sahib first. It is also being probed whether he had any links with Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who has been accused of instigating the protesters.

Reports have claimed that Jugraj's parents have fled the village in the wake of the controversy and his grandfather Mehal Singh who is at their village home in Tarn Taran believes that Jugraj was innocent.

Jugraj's grandfather Mehal Singh has told news agency PTI that Jugraj must have climbed the flagpole on the insistence of a fellow protester. "A fellow protester asked him (Jugraj) to climb the flagpole after others could not do so. Jugraj then agreed to climb up the flagpole to hoist the flag," Mehal said about his grandson adding that he was innocent.

The family owns three acres of farmland in the village and Jugraj has three siblings. It has been learnt that Jugraj joined the farmers' protest a few days ago and he is an expert in putting up Nishan Sahib at gurdwaras like his father Baldev Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
red fort farmers proterst
app
Close
e-paper
Dr. Harsh Vardhan virtually releasing the creatives on Vaccine Hesitancy from Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Dr. Harsh Vardhan virtually releasing the creatives on Vaccine Hesitancy from Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
india news

147 districts recorded no new Covid-19 cases last week: Health minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan further informed that the country has 15,473 dedicated hospitals, health care facilities, and Covid-19 care centres with 19,00,714 beds and 12,673 quarantine centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
india news

China yet to explain changed stance, massing of troops: Jaishankar on LAC row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:50 PM IST
His comments come in the backdrop of the standoff between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the LAC for over eight months now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)(AP)
india news

Police lodge case of sedition in connection with Red Fort incidents on R-Day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:48 PM IST
According to a senior police officer, a case under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the incident is being investigated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court said it is not interested in people saying anything on TV but it is concerned about those programmes which have instigation effect.(HT Photo)
The apex court said it is not interested in people saying anything on TV but it is concerned about those programmes which have instigation effect.(HT Photo)
india news

SC slams Centre for not curbing instigating TV programmes

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, made this observation while hearing a batch of pleas which have raised the issue of media reporting of Tablighi Jamaat congregation here last year during the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File)(AP)
india news

R-Day violence: Hunt on for 'flag-hoister', family; kin says Jugraj is innocent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Jugraj's grandfather Mehal Singh has told news agency PTI that Jugraj must have climbed the flagpole on the insistence of a fellow protester.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scene from the accident site. (Videograb)
The scene from the accident site. (Videograb)
india news

2 burnt to death strapped to seats as car catches fire after collision in Andhra

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Enquiries by the police revealed that the man who was driving the car lost control over the steering wheel and collided with an electric pole. The car soon caught fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally at the Inner Ring Road in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally at the Inner Ring Road in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)
india news

News Updates from HT: Centre provoked farmers to commit violence, says Sena

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly man taking his buffalo from Kokernag hills on a snow-covered field, in Kashmir on Wednesday.(ANI Photo )
An elderly man taking his buffalo from Kokernag hills on a snow-covered field, in Kashmir on Wednesday.(ANI Photo )
india news

Intense cold grips Kashmir valley, Srinagar at low of minus 2 degrees Celsius

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'- the 40-day harshest winter period where temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Referring to an incident from the past, Gandhi pointed out that there had been an attempt to attack the country’s farmers in Bhatta Parsaul.(ANI Photo)
Referring to an incident from the past, Gandhi pointed out that there had been an attempt to attack the country’s farmers in Bhatta Parsaul.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi thinks many farmers haven't understood new laws. Here's why

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The Congress leader had earlier tweeted in the day that the Centre had allegedly ruined India's economy. “Mr Modi’s governance is a lesson in how to ruin one of the world’s fastest-growing economies,” he wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi inspected the parade at the rally(ANI/Twitter)
PM Modi inspected the parade at the rally(ANI/Twitter)
india news

PM Modi lauds NCC's role in serving society during Covid-19 pandemic

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:24 PM IST
  • PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour at the rally of NCC at Cariappa ground in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

AAP to contest elections in 6 states, says Arvind Kejriwal

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:04 PM IST
In the next two years, the party will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, said the party national convener
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh government said Bilaspur airport was upgraded following its initiative.(HT Photo)
Chhattisgarh government said Bilaspur airport was upgraded following its initiative.(HT Photo)
india news

Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh upgraded, now 72-seater aircrafts can land

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • The Chhattisgarh government claimed it took the initiative taking the sentiments of Bilaspur residents into account and got the approval for the airport's up-gradation from the civil aviation department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
india news

AAP to contest polls in 6 states, including Himachal Pradesh, UP, Gujarat

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 PM IST
In December, Kejriwal had announced that the party would contest in UP Assembly election in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
78% of Covid-19 active cases are concentrated in five states(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
78% of Covid-19 active cases are concentrated in five states(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
india news

India's Covid-19 recovery rate hits nearly 97%: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • India's present active caseload now composes of just 1.62% of India's total positive cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample in Thane. For the first time since the vaccination drive began in Thane, the number of immunisations crossed 102 % on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)(HT_PRINT)
A health worker takes a swab sample in Thane. For the first time since the vaccination drive began in Thane, the number of immunisations crossed 102 % on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Maharashtra: Thane records 260 fresh Covid-19 cases, two more fatalities

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The Covid-19 count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 2,52,723 with 260 new cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,140, an official said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP