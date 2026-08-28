FSSAI proposes red warning labels on packaged foods high in sugar, fat, salt

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed prominent red warning labels on the front of packaged foods high in added fat, added sugar or salt, marking a significant shift by the regulator a fortnight after the Supreme Court questioned its reluctance to introduce such warnings.

The regulator said the approach was intended to facilitate informed food choices, particularly for children and other vulnerable sections of the population.

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The proposal, disclosed in a compliance affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, envisages a red hexagonal warning on the front of food packages where the product is high in any two or more of the specified nutrients of concern —fat, sugar or salt. The thresholds would be those prescribed under the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). The labels are designed to allow consumers to identify such products at a glance.

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‘High fat’, ‘high sugar’, ‘high salt’

The proposed warning would carry declarations such as “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR” and “HIGH SALT”, depending on the nutrients crossing the prescribed thresholds. For products meeting two criteria, the label would display the corresponding two warnings, such as “HIGH FAT HIGH SALT” or “HIGH FAT HIGH SUGAR”. A separate “HIGHLY SWEETENED BEVERAGE” warning has also been proposed for specified sweetened drinks.

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{{^usCountry}} The FSSAI said the proposal was prepared to provide consumers with “simple, prominent and easily comprehensible” information about food products high in specified nutrients of concern. The regulator said the approach was intended to facilitate informed food choices, particularly for children and other vulnerable sections of the population. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FSSAI said the proposal was prepared to provide consumers with “simple, prominent and easily comprehensible” information about food products high in specified nutrients of concern. The regulator said the approach was intended to facilitate informed food choices, particularly for children and other vulnerable sections of the population. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed labels would have to be displayed in a font size one point larger than the font used in the nutritional information table on the back of the pack, according to the affidavit filed by FSSAI joint director Dr Kavitha Ramasamy.

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SC's intervention on August 13

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The shift comes after the Supreme Court’s intervention on August 13, when a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran gave the Centre and FSSAI two weeks to place their final decision on front-of-pack labelling on record.

The court had then questioned FSSAI’s reluctance to adopt warning labels for foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat and asked whether pressure from food manufacturers was influencing the regulator.

“You don’t want people of this country to remain healthy? More particularly growing children?” the bench had asked, warning the authorities: “This is your last chance. Next time we will dictate the judgement,” it had added.

The court had made clear that its concern was not about banning any particular food but ensuring that consumers, particularly children, knew what they were consuming before making a choice.

FSSAI now prepared FoPNL system

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The affidavit, filed in compliance with the August 13 order, says the FSSAI has now prepared the proposal and intends to implement the front-of-pack nutrition labelling (FoPNL) system in phases, giving consumers time to accept the new system and the food industry adequate time for reformulation.

Phase I would cover products high in two or more of the specified nutrients — added fat, added sugar and salt, besides specified sweetened beverages. Phase II would extend the warning requirement to products high in any one of these nutrients.

The FSSAI has proposed exempting single-ingredient food products from the warning requirement. It has also proposed excluding foods that are inherently rich in fat, sugar or salt, specifically citing ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery and honey, subject to other requirements under food safety and labelling regulations.

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The FSSAI has told the court that the proposed changes will be notified through amendments to the relevant regulations after following the prescribed procedure.

The affidavit comes against the backdrop of a long-running dispute over India’s front-of-pack labelling regime. The original PIL was filed by 3S and Our Health Society, seeking warning labels on packaged foods containing high levels of salt, sugar and saturated fats.

The FSSAI had earlier considered an Indian Nutrition Rating (INR) system based on a star-rating mechanism. But the process stalled amid extensive stakeholder consultations and disagreement over the proposed format.

The Supreme Court had, in its August 13 order, specifically emphasised that countries, including developing nations, had adopted international standards on food packaging and said India should take affirmative steps to protect public health. The court had also asked the Centre and its expert committee to seriously consider its suggestions and take an appropriate decision at the earliest.

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