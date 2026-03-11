New Delhi, There is no proposal before the Ministry of Women and Child Development to design, in coordination with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, a "front-of-pack labelling" awareness campaign to identify empty calories in ultra-processed snacks, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. No proposal for Front-of-Pack Labelling awareness campaign: Govt tells RS

In a written reply, Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, said "hidden hunger" refers to deficiency of essential micronutrients, and HFSS foods are those prepared with excessive cooking oil or fat, or by adding more sugar or salt, according to the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition.

The minister said states and Union Territories have been advised to limit the use of added sugar in supplementary nutrition such as take-home rations and hot cooked meals provided to children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

She said they have been instructed to avoid HFSS foods across all age groups and to promote moderation in the consumption of edible oils, especially saturated fats, while avoiding trans-fats.

States and Union Territories have been further encouraged to undertake targeted campaigns on healthy lifestyles and balanced diets for field functionaries, Anganwadi workers and the community at large, Devi said.

Highlighting the installation of oil and sugar boards at Anganwadi centres, government offices, child-care institutions, ration shops and other public locations, the minister said these aim to generate discussions on dietary choices and sensitise households to the hidden sugar and oil content in commonly consumed foods.

The minister said states and Union Territories are conducting regular sensitisation activities under Jan Andolans during Poshan Maahs and Poshan Pakhwadas , focusing on themes such as healthy lifestyles, preventing childhood obesity and reducing sugar and oil consumption.

She said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is also undertaking awareness measures, including the "Eat Right India" movement, the "Aaj se Thoda Kam" campaign, and social media campaigns such as "Stop Obesity" and "Fight Obesity".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.