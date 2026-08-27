FSSAI sends notice to two 5-star hotels over roaches, flies

New Delhi Among the violations were spoiled food, improper storage and cross contamination risk. (Representative photo)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in a statement on Wednesday, said it has issued notices to five-star hotels JW Marriott and Andaz at Aerocity over alleged “serious food safety violations”, hygiene standards and “non-compliance with FSSAI regulations”.

In a post on X, the agency said: “FSSAI has issued notices to Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd (Andaz,Aerocity, Delhi) and JW Marriott, Delhi following inspections that uncovered serious food safety violations. Regulatory samples were collected, with further action to follow based on compliance and sample analysis.”

FSSAI stated that it has issued a notice to JW Marriott hotel, which is a unit of Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, over inadequate pest control, presence of cockroaches and fruit flies, and poor maintenance of food premises.

FSSAI said that it also found spoiled food, improper storage and cross contamination risk. “These include fungal growth on apples, rotten tomatoes, uncovered food, damaged storage containers... and food products not maintained as per prescribed storage conditions,” the statement read.

FSSAI has also objected to retail and relabeller activities without FSSAI endorsement in the licence, including the retailing of food products under the JW Marriott brand name.

In a statement, JW Marriott said, “We are committed to ensuring the wellbeing of our guests and the hotel maintains rigorous food safety, hygiene, and quality standards. The hotel is extending its full cooperation to local authorities as the matter is reviewed and will take any necessary action based on the findings.”

In the case of Andaz hotel, the FSSAI listed violations as the presence of active cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, mosquitoes in the grinding room, and spider webs, among other violations. It added that expired food products, including around 87kg of expired sweets, expired cake base and bread packets, were found during the inspection.

“Inspection revealed active cockroaches near freezer, houseflies and mosquitoes in the grinding room, spider webs and the discovery of gutka packets inside the bottling plant area... In addition to the expired stock, officials observed duplicate date marking applied over expired bread packing...,” the FSSAI statement read.

The FSSAI also pointed out that the hotel failed to execute proper supplier verification, including failure to check FSSAI licences of vendors, and operated without a tracking system for incoming raw materials. “FBO has been directed to undertake immediate corrective actions with respect to the non compliances observed and submit a report at the earliest with supporting evidence,” it said.

A spokesperson for Andaz hotel said,“At Andaz Delhi Aerocity, the health, safety and hygiene of our guests are, and will always remain, our highest priority. A food safety inspection was carried out at the property by officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on 22nd June 2026. We have fully cooperated with the inspection, furnished all information and details sought, and have submitted a detailed action taken report.”

”We take these matters with the utmost seriousness and... remain committed to working closely with the regulatory authorities, and to upholding the trust and confidence our guests place in us,” the spokesperson added.

with PTI inputs