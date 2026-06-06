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Reddy’s exit puts spotlight on Bengaluru development portfolio

Ramalinga Reddy's resignation highlights the significance of the Bengaluru Development portfolio, a key center of power in the state government.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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R Ramalinga Reddy ’s resignation from the state’s newly formed cabinet after being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio has reaffirmed the importance of a portfolio seen as one of the most influential centres of power in the state government, party leaders said on Friday.

R Ramalinga Reddy

Reddy’s resignation came at a juncture wherein Bengaluru prepares for long-delayed civic elections and a new phase of urban governance.

“This is no longer a conventional urban development portfolio,” a senior Congress leader involved in discussions surrounding cabinet formation said. “The minister is effectively dealing with the future Congress government.”

Krishna Byre Gowda took charge of the department on June 3.

Under the current structural allocation, the Bengaluru development minister directly oversees the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This concentration of local administration distinguishes it from the broader urban development portfolio.

As the state’s economic engine and largest urban centre, Bengaluru commands disproportionate political attention. “In Bengaluru, development decisions are political decisions,” a party leader familiar with the matter said. “Roads, planning, infrastructure, mobility, civic administration, housing— everything eventually comes back to this department.”

The transition has added an edge to the current friction. Party insiders noted that Ramalinga Reddy had anticipated stepping into the vacancy created by Shivakumar’s elevation, pointing to an understanding that the city’s oversight would return to a veteran urban hand once the leadership shifted.

“The coming civic elections have changed the political calculations,” a senior party leader said. “Whoever oversees Bengaluru Development will have a significant role in how the government presents its work in the city.”

“Ramalinga Reddy has decades of political investment in Bengaluru, while Krishna Byre Gowda has emerged young Turk in the government’s plans for the city’s future,” another Congress leader familiar with the cabinet discussions said. “From the party’s perspective, both had a case.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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