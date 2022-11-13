Regional parties can bring real change in 2023 polls, says TIPRA Motha party chief

Addressing a ‘mega gathering’ at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala on Saturday, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha party founder and chairman Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma pressed for its demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The royal scion asserted that the regional parties can bring real change in the upcoming 2023 state assembly polls and said that the indigenous community have united for ‘Greater Tipraland’, a separate state for its people after facing deprivation for years by different national parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TIPRA Motha is currently in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls since last year.

Also Read: Goa braces for ‘unprecedented’ numbers in 1st tourism season after Covid

“In a state where indigenous kings were rulers for thousands of years, why the indigenous people are poor? It’s because there is no unity, or else, the state and its system would have been our own,” Pradyot said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The indigenous people have been deprived over the years by different national parties, he said, adding, “...We want to provide a constitutional solution, education, healthcare, and jobs to the indigenous people.”

“We want Greater Tipraland but we are not against anyone. We want to provide development for all irrespective of religion,” he said.

Pradyot said his family always has contributed towards the development of the state working with other governments. “Our family has even provided land for the Tripuradundari temple, Church, Gendu Miah Maszid and Shuja masjid,” he said.

Also Read: LG Manoj Sinha gifts Kashmir’s ‘golden crop’ saffron flowers to PM Modi

He said that flags and governments have changed over the years but not the leaders and their characters. He again asserted that only regional parties can bring real change in the coming 2023 polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding forging an alliance with any political party ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, Pradyot said that he would not do any sucg thing unless others officially recognize their ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand.

“If the alliance has to be done, then give something to 13 lakh Tiprasa (indigenous people). Give it in writing or else, you will see the power of unity in the 2023 assembly polls,” Pradyot said.

Pradyot Kishore floated the TRIPTA party in 2021 with the agenda of ‘Greater Tipraland’, a proposed state for the indigenous communities of Tripura and other northeastern states including neighbouring Bangladesh.

The party won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections on its debut in 2021, bagging 16 of 28 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}