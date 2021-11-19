Home / India News / ‘Regressive step by PM Modi': Anil Ghanwat on decision to repeal farm laws
‘Regressive step by PM Modi': Anil Ghanwat on decision to repeal farm laws

"This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment," Ghanwat told PTI.
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been holding a protest at Singhu and Tikri borders near the national capital of Delhi against the Centre’s three farm laws for the past one year. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
PTI |

Supreme Court-appointed farm panel member Anil Ghanwat on Friday described as regressive the Central government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year. 

“This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment,” Ghanwat told PTI. 

“Our panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws, but instead of using it to solve the impasse, Modi and BJP chose to backtrack. They just want to win elections and nothing else,” he said.

 Addressing the nation on Friday morning on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". 

Friday, November 19, 2021
