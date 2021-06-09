'Regret initial glitches': Nanadan Nilekani responds to Sitharaman on new tax website

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday responded to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she asked the IT company to fix technical glitches being encountered on the income tax department's new e-filing website. In a post on Twitter, Nilekani said that the company "regrets these initial glitches" and assured that the system will stabilise in a few days. "The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. Sitharamanji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them," Nilekani wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," he also said.

This came after many users flooded the Twitter timeline with complaints regarding the new Income Tax portal that was launched on Monday for e-filing. Paying heed to the complaints, the Union finance minister tagged Nilekani on Twitter asking him to ensure taxpayers do not face difficulties while filing their income tax returns on the new portal. "I see in my TL (timeline) grievances and glitches. Hope Infosys and Nandan Nilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided," she had said.

In 2019, Infosys received a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds. The new portal (www.incometax.gov.in) went live on Monday evening. It replaced the earlier income tax portal, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The new e-filing portal introduced several new features including free return software, a centralised dashboard for viewing uploads and interactions and a new call centre with chatbots and videos to help taxpayers.

The new system will also help taxpayers to make payments on the tax filing website itself so that the amount reflects in the returns. The new system will also be expanded to bring debit cards, credit cards, net banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in its ambit to further help taxpayers. It will also be operable in regional languages.

The multinational IT company has also developed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Network (GSTN) portal, used for payments and return filing. The software major had faced flak for the slow functioning of the GSTN portal at the time of the launch.