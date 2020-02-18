‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:33 IST

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday extended an olive branch to his estranged friend Amitabh Bachachan, seeking to end their feud, saying he regrets his “overreaction” against the Bollywood megastar and his family.

“Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Singh and the Bachchans were close family friends till they fell apart nearly a decade ago.

Diagnosed with a kidney ailment a few years ago, Singh has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

ALSO WATCH | Amitabh Bachchan honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke award event

He also posted a video on his Facebook page in which he talked about his friendship with Bachchan and their subsequent differences.

“For the last 10 years, I have not only maintained a distance from the Bachchan family but have also tried to make them hate me. However, yet again, Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to my father. I recall that in this place in Singapore, Amit ji and I stayed together for two months for my kidney treatment ... we grew apart afterwards” he said in the video apparently shot from his hospital bed.