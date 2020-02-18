e-paper
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh

Diagnosed with a kidney ailment a few years ago, Singh has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

Feb 18, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Amar Singh also posted a video on his Facebook page in which he talked about his friendship with Bachchan and their subsequent differences.(File photo)
         

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday extended an olive branch to his estranged friend Amitabh Bachachan, seeking to end their feud, saying he regrets his “overreaction” against the Bollywood megastar and his family.

“Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Singh and the Bachchans were close family friends till they fell apart nearly a decade ago.

Diagnosed with a kidney ailment a few years ago, Singh has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

He also posted a video on his Facebook page in which he talked about his friendship with Bachchan and their subsequent differences.

“For the last 10 years, I have not only maintained a distance from the Bachchan family but have also tried to make them hate me. However, yet again, Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to my father. I recall that in this place in Singapore, Amit ji and I stayed together for two months for my kidney treatment ... we grew apart afterwards” he said in the video apparently shot from his hospital bed.

