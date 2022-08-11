Rejected: UP judge decides Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea in assault case

NOIDA: A court on Thursday rejected a bail application filed by self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi in a molestation case registered against him for abusing and heckling a woman at a high rise in Noida Sector 93B. Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday after being on the run, which led the police to announce a ₹25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The magistrate’s court rejected his bail in the molestation case against Tyagi. We will now approach the sessions court to contest this judgment,” said Sushil Bhati, who appeared for him in a Surajpur court.

Tyagi sparked nationwide outrage when he was seen in a widely-circulated video on Friday heckling and abusing a woman resident at his apartment complex, Grand Omaxe society, in Noida.

Gautam Budh Nagar registered a case on the basis of the video and the woman’s complaint, booking him under sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two more cases were registered later. The second case, under the stringent Gangster Act, was registered after a group of his supporters stormed the housing society and sought the address of the woman complainant. Police said the case is registered under sections 2 and 3 of the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, which relates to “a leader or member of a gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The third case of cheating and impersonation was registered for use of the Uttar Pradesh government and MLA’s stickers on cars seized from him

Tyagi hasn’t applied for bail in the Gangsters Act but sought bail in the cheating case.

During the hearing on this bail plea on Wednesday, the judge summoned the investigation officer and was expected to take it up on Thursday. The hearing has been put off to August 16. Tyagi’s lawyer Sushil Bhati argued that he didn’t own the car that has the MLA’s sticker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON