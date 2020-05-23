e-paper
'Relations between CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari like father and son': Shiv Sena

‘Relations between CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari like father and son’: Shiv Sena

“The relations between the Governor and chief minister Thackeray are cordial and they respect each other. There’re no differences between the two. Their relationship is like a father-son duo,” Raut told media persons.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 15:23 IST
Surendra Gangan
Surendra Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari meets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray took oath as a member of the Legislative Council today after he was elected unopposed to the legislature.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari meets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray took oath as a member of the Legislative Council today after he was elected unopposed to the legislature.(PTI)
         

Shiv Sena leader and the party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

Later, Raut said that it was a courtesy call that lasted for around 40 minutes and there were no differences between Sena and the Governor.

Raut, who met Koshyari after the tussle between the Governor and Uddhav Thackeray led-Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the ruling coalition of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress, over the government formation last year, remarked that the relations between the two are like father and son.



Later, Raj Bhavan authorities also tweeted about Raut’s courtesy call.

The meeting assumes significance as Raut had criticised the Governor for the delay in appointing Thackeray as Maharashtra CM after the MVA unanimously elected him as its leader on November 26, 2019.

The Governor on Friday had taken exception to the higher and technical education minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant’s letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging it not to conduct the final year examinations for college and university students because of the unprecedented coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Governor Koshyari urged the CM to resolve the issue of holding examinations in the larger interests of the students amid speculation that the incident is the latest point of friction between the MVA and Raj Bhawan.

Raut, however, tried to downplay the Samant’s UGC letter row. “The letter is the minister’s personal opinion. While the Governor is also entitled to his own opinion. The issue will be resolved soon,” he added.

