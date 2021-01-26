IND USA
Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting

“Happy 72nd Republic Day, India!” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Battle tanks move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)

The US greeted India on the occasion of its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saying bilateral ties remain strong through the democratic ideals the two countries share.

“The US joins India in honouring the day that marks the adoption of its Constitution, which was pivotal in transforming India into the world's largest democracy,” it said. The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

“The US-India relationship remains strong, through the democratic ideals we share,” the department added.

