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Reliance caps fuel sales at 1,000 per pump amid growing shortages

The oil refiner is restricting individual purchases to 1,000 rupees per visit at fuel stations it operates with partner BP Plc.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 09:00 pm IST
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Reliance Industries Ltd. has capped fuel purchases across its retail outlets — limiting customers to about $11 worth of gasoline or diesel — as the Middle East crisis continues to choke off supplies despite a tentative ceasefire.

A petrol pump attendant picks up a nozzle to refuel a vehicle at an Indian Oil fuel station (AFP)

The country’s largest private-sector oil refiner is restricting individual purchases to 1,000 rupees ($10.8) per visit at fuel stations it operates with partner BP Plc, according to people familiar with the matter. The joint venture has more than 2,000 fuel pumps across the country.

While the company has issued no formal directive, operators of Jio-BP pumps have begun enforcing the caps to curb panic buying and prevent its stations from running dry as demand surges, the people said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

Also Read: Rumours fuel rush at petrol pumps in select Uttar Pradesh cities

The rationing comes as India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, grapples with the fallout of the weeks-long near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital lane for global shipments of crude, petroleum and natural gas. While a fragile US-Iran truce is in place, tanker traffic remains disrupted and insurers continue to classify the area as high-risk.

Nayara Energy, another private-sector fuel retailer, raised diesel and gasoline prices last month in an effort to narrow losses on retail sales and temper consumption, local media reported. The company, with about 7% share of the market, is partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft PJSC.

India imports more than 90% of its oil requirements, leaving it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Brent crude prices have remained volatile as traders weighed the duration of the Hormuz blockade against global inventories and the risk that the ceasefire could falter.

State-owned refiners had last cut pump prices in March 2024 under government intervention. Fuel retailers are currently losing 24.40 rupees on every liter of gasoline sold and 104.99 rupees a liter on diesel, the federal oil ministry said in a post on X on April 1.

 
strait of hormuz diesel reliance industries ltd
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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