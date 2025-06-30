Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Reliance Defence, US firm to explore 20,000-crore maintenance, repair market

ByRahul Singh
Jun 30, 2025 05:22 PM IST

Reliance Defence Limited and Coastal Mechanics will set up a joint venture at Nagpur to serve both Indian and export markets.

Reliance Defence Limited, promoted by Anil Ambani, on Monday announced an agreement with US firm Coastal Mechanics to jointly explore opportunities in India’s 20,000-crore defence maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) and upgrade market.

Anil Ambani. (Reuters File)
Anil Ambani. (Reuters File)

“Reliance Defence and Coastal Mechanics will focus on providing end-to-end MRO, upgrade, and lifecycle support solutions for the Indian armed forces, targeting a wide range of critical platforms such as 100+ Jaguar fighter aircraft, 100+ MiG-29 fighter aircraft, the fleet of Apache attack helicopters, L-70 air defence guns, and other legacy systems that require long-term sustainment and modernization,” the company said.

The segment represents a high-value, long-duration opportunity driven by the Indian military’s strategic shift from asset replacement to lifecycle extension and performance-based logistics, it added. The two firms will also set up a joint venture at Nagpur to serve both Indian and export markets.

The development comes days after French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure Limited announced their partnership to build the Falcon 2000LXS business jets in India, outside France for the first time. The agreement to build the luxury planes at Nagpur for the global market was signed at the Paris Air Show.

The maiden flight of the first Made-in India jet will take place by 2028 from the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) facility in Nagpur.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Reliance Defence, US firm to explore 20,000-crore maintenance, repair market
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On