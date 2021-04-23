Reliance to roll out its own Covid-19 vaccination programme for staff on May 1

Reliance Industries Limited will roll out its own coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, for all eligible employees, a letter released by CEO Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani read. "The Covid-positive caseload may rise further over the next several weeks before we begin to see a downward curve. We must be even more vigilant now and uncompromising in observing the strictest measures of safety, precaution and hygiene," the letter added.

The R-Surakshaa programme will be effective from May 1. "We urge you to avail your shot at safety without any delay and encourage your eligible family members to do the same," the Ambanis wrote.

