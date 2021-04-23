Home / India News / Reliance to roll out its own Covid-19 vaccination programme for staff on May 1
Reliance to roll out its own Covid-19 vaccination programme for staff on May 1

Reliance Industries Limited's Covid-19 vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, will be effective from May 1.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Reliance Industries Limited has said it will roll out its own vaccination programme for its employees. The programme is called R-Surakshaa. (File Photo)

Reliance Industries Limited will roll out its own coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, for all eligible employees, a letter released by CEO Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani read. "The Covid-positive caseload may rise further over the next several weeks before we begin to see a downward curve. We must be even more vigilant now and uncompromising in observing the strictest measures of safety, precaution and hygiene," the letter added. 

The R-Surakshaa programme will be effective from May 1. "We urge you to avail your shot at safety without any delay and encourage your eligible family members to do the same," the Ambanis wrote.

