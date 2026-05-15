...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Reliance-Disney launch legal action against Zee Entertainment over 'unauthorised' film broadcasts

They are already locked in a $1 billion arbitration in London over a collapsed cricket licensing deal in 2024.

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:37 pm IST
Reuters |
Advertisement

India's JioStar, the TV and online entertainment venture of Reliance and Walt Disney, has initiated legal measures against rival Zee Entertainment for alleged unauthorised broadcast of Bollywood films it has the rights to, documents show.

India's JioStar, the TV and online entertainment venture of Reliance and Walt Disney, has initiated legal measures against rival Zee Entertainment.(REUTERS)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioStar is the No. 1 player in India's vibrant $30 billion media and entertainment industry, while Zee, one of India's oldest media groups, is a smaller rival.

They are already locked in a $1 billion arbitration in London over a collapsed cricket licensing deal in 2024.

In April, Zee sued JioStar in a Delhi court for unauthorised use of its copyrighted ‌music. In an apparent tit-for-tat move, JioStar filed a case on May 4 with a legal mediation committee challenging Zee's broadcast of some Bollywood movies last year even though their rights at the time vested with the Reliance-led entity, according to legal documents reviewed by Reuters.

Also Read | Reliance threatening legal action, says techie who asked for 1 crore to give up JioHotstar domain

Shares in Zee extended losses after the Reuters story, falling 3.4% in Mumbai trading.

JioStar, formed from Reliance and Disney's $8.5 billion ​merger of their Indian media assets in 2024, and Zee both declined to comment.

Big players, many legal notices

JioStar and Zee reach hundreds of millions of viewers through scores of TV channels and a streaming platform each. Reliance says JioStar has a 34.2% market share of India's TV market, while Zee says its share is at a four-year high of 18%.

In the music case filed in April, Zee is seeking $3 million from JioStar for allegedly using its music at least 50 times after certain licensing agreements expired.

Two sources with direct knowledge said JioStar is likely to seek upwards of 250 million rupees ($2.61 million) for alleged infringement of its rights to the Bollywood films, though a number is yet to be finalised.

The Bollywood film case reached the court committee stage after the two sides exchanged more than a dozen legal notices and letters starting February 2025, documents show.

The films involved include runaway hits like the 1975 Deewaar (Wall), starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Tridev (Trinity). Jio said it has the rights to these films and Zee allegedly broadcast them without having permission to do so.

Zee said the broadcasts were "inadvertent and unintentional" and it would exercise due caution, but declined any liability for damages that Reliance was seeking.

JioStar has also accused Zee of unauthorised broadcast of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal (Wrestling Bout). The 2016 movie, based on a real-life Indian wrestler, was a big Bollywood hit and won several awards.

Zee denied any wrongdoing, and argued it had permission from the production house to broadcast the movie.

 
reliance mukesh ambani
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Reliance-Disney launch legal action against Zee Entertainment over 'unauthorised' film broadcasts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.