India News / 'Remain cautious,' warns health minister Harsh Vardhan as states relax Covid-19 restrictions
india news

'Remain cautious,' warns health minister Harsh Vardhan as states relax Covid-19 restrictions

After nearly two months of the devastating second wave, Covid-19 cases in the country are receding with the daily number of infection now hovering below the 70,000-mark.
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.(PTI)

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday urged people to remain mindful of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as several states are in the middle of the unlocking process. "People started taking Covid appropriate behaviour lightly after the vaccine was rolled out. We have started the unlocking process but we still need to remain cautious and follow all Covid protocols properly," the health minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

After nearly two months of the devastating second wave, Covid-19 cases in the country are receding with the daily number of infection now hovering below the 70,000-mark. On Friday, the country added 62,480 fresh cases of the infection, taking the overall tally to 29,762,793. While 1,587 people lost their lives and the death toll now stands at 383,490.

The active cases have declined to 798,656 comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.03 per cent, as per the data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Also Read | India’s third Covid-19 wave may arrive by October: Report

In line with the health minister's statement, Dr Naveet Wig, head of the medicine department, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), also asked people to continue to follow Covid-19 protocol as the Covid-19 "has not been eradicated yet". "Virus has not been eradicated, it keeps on changing its colours. Wear a clean mask and do not use an unhygienic mask at all," Dr Wig said, as per the ANI report.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a customised crash course programme for Covid-19 workers, virtually. During the launch, PM Modi also announced that the central government is working towards preparing as many as one lakh frontline workers in the country.

PM Modi also said that the course will be completed in three months so these trained professionals will be immediately available to be deployed ahead of the possible third wave in the country. "Skill, reskill, and upskill is the mantra," he also said.

coronavirus

