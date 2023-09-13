Remains of ancient temple discovered at Ram Janmabhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya, says trust official

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on Tuesday informed that several remains of an ancient temple were found during excavation at Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The remains were mostly in the form of pillars and idols, he added.

Image shows ancient pillars and idols found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

“Remains of an ancient temple found during excavation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. It includes many statues and pillars,” read Rai's post on X.

A picture shared by Rai, who is also the international vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), showed parts of idols carved out of large stones and pillars.

The official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on X last week shared pictures of the first floor of the Ram Temple which is currently under construction in Ayodhya.

The trust wrote, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - First Floor," while sharing the pictures showing scaffolding and construction workers.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 19 took stock of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, reported ANI.

CM Yogi also offered his prayers to Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

(With agency inputs)