Remdesivir black marketeers held in Kolkata, 100 mg vials sold for 25,000 each

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday night arrested three men and seized from their possession 132 vials of Remdesivir injections which they were trying to sell for ₹25,000 each, taking advantage of the demand-supply mismatch amid a sharp spike in Coronavirus infections in the state.

The price printed on the 100 mg vials was ₹2700, said police officers, who conducted the raid. Incidentally, in late-April, major manufacturers such as Cipla and Cadila had reduced the price to ₹899 following the Centre’s intervention.

Murlidhar Sharma, joint commissioner of police (crime), said on Wednesday night the police received a complaint from Shankar Singh, a resident of Gariahat in south Kolkata, regarding the black marketeers and arrested Raj Kumar Roy Chowdhury, Indrajit Hazra and Debabrata Sahoo from different parts of the city. They were charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.

On May 2, Jay Asutosh Mittal, a resident of Bangur Avenue in north Kolkata, was arrested on a similar charge. Police recovered 18 vials of Remcor 100 mg injections from his possession.

On Tuesday, the detective department of the Kolkata Police nabbed a man who was asking for huge amounts of money in exchange for hospital beds for Covid-19 patients. Sheikh Nasiruddin, the accused, used to call up unsuspecting people and identify himself as a civil servant. He was nabbed from Pujali in South 24 Parganas district.