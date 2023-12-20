'Remember who mimicked whom': Cong's reply to mimicry row after PM speaks to VP

After PM Modi on Wednesday called Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to express pain after Dhankhar was mimicked by Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this mimicry episode is a desperate attempt to divert attention from the suspension of the opposition MPs. Sharing the clip of PM Modi mimicking Rahul Gandhi's wink, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Remember who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha". PM Modi spoke to Jagdeep Dhankhar, President Droupadi Murmu condemned the incident.

PM Modi on Wednesday called up Dhankhar and said that he too had been at the receiving end of such insults for 20 years and counting. "I told him -- Mr Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," Dhankhar wrote.

President Draupadi Murmu commented on the mimicry row and said she was dismayed to see the manner in which the Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. "Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the people of India expect them to uphold it," the President tweeted.

'I am not commenting': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said he won't comment on PM Modi's telephonic conversation with Jagdeep Dhankhar over the mimicry row. Rahul Gandhi was slammed for filming the mimicry act when Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee was mimicking Dhankhar at the Parliament complex as the suspended opposition MPs were protesting.

Police complaint against Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Dhankhar

An advocate, Abhishek Gautam, filed a complaint against Kalyan Banerjee for his mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar. "A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station on Tuesday evening. We have forwarded it to the New Delhi district police," a police officer said.

Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an "intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer". He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video.