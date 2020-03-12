e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Remove guards from near Farooq kin’s homes, says J-K HC

Remove guards from near Farooq kin’s homes, says J-K HC

The order came on Tuesday after conflicting claims by the government and the three appellants.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 02:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Srinagar
The suggestion of withdrawal of security cover came from the court and was accepted by the lawyer representing the three after some initial reluctance.
The suggestion of withdrawal of security cover came from the court and was accepted by the lawyer representing the three after some initial reluctance.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir high court has ordered the government to withdraw security personnel posted outside the houses of Farooq Abdullah’s sister and Awami National Conference president Khalida Shah, her brother and National Conference leader Mustafa Kamaal and her son Muzaffar Shah.

The order came on Tuesday after conflicting claims by the government and the three appellants. The three approached court alleging that they were placed under house arrest , with the security personnel deployed outside their houses, ostensibly for their security, preventing their movement after the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status on August 5 . The government claimed that the three were “free”.

The suggestion of withdrawal of security cover came from the court and was accepted by the lawyer representing the three after some initial reluctance. “Although the suggestion for surrendering their security cover has been made by the court with a view to ensure that the liberty and free movement of the appellants is not curtailed, yet it would be open to the appellants to apply for such a security cover later,” said the division bench of Justice D S Thakur and Justice Sanjeev Kumar.

The court also asked the government to ensure that the liberty of the three leaders was not curtailed except in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law. Commissioner Secretary Home Department was asked to file an affidavit in this regard in its Registry within a week for complaince.

Earlier a single judge bench of the court dismissed the trio’s claims that they were under house arrest prompting them to approach a division bench.

tags
top news
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news