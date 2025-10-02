Renowned classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

Renowned classical singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Channulal Mishra passed away on Thursday at his residence in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra. (PTI File Photo)

Pt Mishra (89) had suffered a cardiac attack around a week back. Family members admitted him to the Ramakrishna Mission Sevasram Hospital in Ojhla in Mirzapur.

His daughter, Namrata Mishra said that after the heart attack, doctors examined him and administered two units of blood.

“He breathed his last at 4:15am this morning at our residence in Ganga Darshan Colony, Mirzapur. He had been unwell for a long time. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat this evening,” Namrata said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, and said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra. He dedicated his entire life to enriching Indian art and culture. He made an invaluable contribution to popularizing classical music and establishing Indian traditions on the world stage. I consider myself fortunate to have always received his affection and blessings. In 2014, he was my proposer for the Varanasi parliamentary seat. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!”

Pt Channulal Mishra was born on August 3, 1936, in Harirpur village of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He received his initial music training from his father and later pursued formal music education in Varanasi. There, he received extensive training in music from Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan, a renowned figure of the Kirana gharana.

Pandit Mishra was famous for his style of singing, particularly the classical khayal and the Purab Ang thumri, a sub-genre of Hindustani classical music. His performances were characterised by their emotional depth and melodiousness, earning him recognition both nationally and internationally. He is considered a leading exponent of Purab Ang thumri, and has released numerous music albums.

He was honoured with the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Naushad Award, and the Yash Bharti Award. He was conferred upon with the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2020. He was also a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath too expressed his condolences, and said, “The passing of Pandit Channulal Mishra, the renowned classical vocalist and recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award, is an extremely sad and irreparable loss to the world of Indian classical music. We offer our heartfelt condolences.”

“He dedicated his entire life to the promotion and preservation of Indian classical music. His artistry and musical legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians. We pray to Lord Rama that the departed soul may find peace, and that his grieving family, followers, and admirers may find the strength to bear this immense loss,” Yogi wrote on X.