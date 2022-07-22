Repair work in full swing at Kovind and Naidu new residences

Repair and maintenance work at the new residences of President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President (V-P) Venkaiah Naidu are in full swing as they are set to move out of Rashtrapati Bhawan and Vice President’s House at the end of their terms, according to officials in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

While Kovind is set to demit office on July 24 and will shift to 12, Janpath, Naidu’s term will end on August 10. He will move to 1, Tyagraj Marg.

The bungalow for outgoing President Kovind at 12, Janpath is almost ready, a senior CPWD official said on condition of anonymity. “Minor work is pending which will be finished in a day or two,” the official said.

This bungalow was occupied by former Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader late Ramvilas Paswan for nearly three decades. Paswan’s family was evicted from the premises in March this year after they refused to vacate despite several notices from the directorate of estates under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).

Work at the bungalow at 1, Tyagraj Marg is underway, the official cited above said. “We are planning to complete the work by the first week of August,” the official added.

The bungalow was earlier home to former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, who held charge of chemical and fertilisers ministry during the second term of the Narendra Modi government, till July 2021.

Droupadi Murmu was elected as the next President of India on Thursday. Polling to elect the new V-P will be held on August 6.