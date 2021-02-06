Repeal farm laws, drop cases filed: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday attended a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in Dausa, where a resolution, asking the Centre to repeal the three farm laws and withdraw cases filed against farmers for the violence during tractor rally on Republic Day, was passed.

The resolution has also sought a compensation for the families of the farmers who have died during the protests, which started in November last year.

Addressing the event, Pilot said, “While making these laws none of the state governments or farmers’ organisations were consulted. These laws were passed in Parliament in haste and imposed on the country. The government of India claims these farm laws are in the interest of the farmers but are being opposed across the country.”

“The farmers are protesting in a Gandhian manner but the way barricades have been put up, and electricity and water supply discontinued, is unjustified,” Pilot said, adding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have supported the farmers throughout the stir.

The event, held under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Sangathan, submitted a memorandum to district collector seeking repeal of the laws. “We will not step back, till these demands are met,” he said. Condemning the violence at tractor parade, Pilot said, “The opposition parties are supporting the farmers. The issue is not of a party or leader but of the farmers.”

Hitting back, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “Congress itself made such promises in the manifesto. The GoI is continuously is holding dialogue with the farmers and committed to resolve it on a positive note.”