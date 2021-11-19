‘Repeal of farm laws victory of democracy over arrogance’: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that his government will repeal the three farm laws enacted last year a victory of democracy over arrogance.

“This is a victory for the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness...of the Modi government,” he tweeted. He paid tributes to the farmers who sacrificed their lives during their agitation. “This is the victory of their sacrifice.”

Farmers in Rajasthan have been holding a sit-in against the laws at the Shahjahanpur border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. Sanjay Madhav, convener, All India Kisan Sabha, echoed other farmer leaders and said the protest will continue until the laws are repealed in Parliament.

Former lawmaker and All India Kisan Sabha national vice president Amra Ram said the agitation will not be withdrawn until the government brings a law to ensure guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP). “Modi said MSP is, was, and will be there...but it is only on paper…not a kilogram of bajra was purchased on MSP in Rajasthan.”

