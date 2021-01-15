IND USA
Farmers have been getting extremely low prices for their produce despite being responsible for feeding the nation, the cabinet said. “The central government is out of touch with the ground realities,” Singh said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
india news

Repeal of laws only way out of crisis: Punjab cabinet

Declaring unequivocally that a repeal of the farm laws was the only way out of the current imbroglio, the state cabinet, at a meeting presided over by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, also demanded that the Centre declare minimum support prices for their produce a statutory right of farmers.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:17 AM IST

The Punjab council of ministers on Thursday said nothing short of a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre would resolve the crisis posed by a 50-day-old farmers’ protest against the legislation, which it described as anti-farmers, anti-nation and anti-food security.

Declaring unequivocally that a repeal of the farm laws was the only way out of the current imbroglio, the state cabinet, at a meeting presided over by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, also demanded that the Centre declare minimum support prices ( MSPs) for their produce a statutory right of farmers. The cabinet passed a resolution to the effect and issued a statement.

Farmers have been getting extremely low prices for their produce despite being responsible for feeding the nation, the cabinet said. “The central government is out of touch with the ground realities,” Singh said.

Farmers are demanding a repeal of three laws, whose implementation has been put on hold by the Supreme Court, as well as a legal guarantee for federally fixed MSPs. The laws remove restrictions on the purchase and sale of farm produce, lift constraints on stockpiling under the 1955 Essential Commodities Act, and enable contract farming based on written agreements.

Farmers say the laws will hurt their livelihoods, erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of powerful agribusinesses. Tens of thousands of famers have massed at the borders of Delhi since November 26 in the bitter winter chill to protest against the legislation passed in September.

The Punjab cabinet asserted that the state government would take measures to protect its and its farmers’ interests. At the start of the meeting, the council of ministers observed two minutes’ silence in memory of farmers who have died during the protest. An estimated 78 farmers have so far lost their lives.

Stressing the need for an early resolution of the protest to prevent the loss of more lives, the cabinet pointed out that the matter had already been debated and discussed in eight rounds of negotiations between the farmers’ unions and the Centre.

Pointing out that even the Supreme Court had acknowledged the concerns of the protesting farmers, and had recognised their pain and anguish, the cabinet said the Centre should not stand on prestige and ego on the matter, which, if unresolved, could lead to devastating repercussions for the country for decades to come. “If the Centre can make sweeping amendments to the laws, then this adamancy about not revoking the legislations is inexplicable,” said the ministers said.

The cabinet reiterated its commitment to the resolutions passed by the Punjab assembly on August 28 and October 20 stressing that all the genuine demands of the farmers must be accepted. Urging the central government to “repeal the farm laws as agriculture is a state subject under the Constitution of India, and to make MSP a statutory right.” It welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on the contentious laws.

Shripad Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.
india news

PM Modi calls Shripad Naik, enquires about his health

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Naik at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.
Army Chief General MM Naravane. (File photo)
india news

Don’t test our patience: Army chief to China on LAC row

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:51 AM IST
In his Army Day address at the Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt, General MM Naravane said the morale of the soldiers deployed in forward areas in the Ladakh sector was higher than the mountains they were defending
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane speaks during the 73rd Army Day Parade, at Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Indian Army chief warns, says 'don't commit the mistake of testing our patience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:48 AM IST
The Army chief was talking at the 73rd Army Day at the National War Memorial in Delhi where Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also paid tributes.
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Kundli border in Sonepat(PTI Photo)
india news

'No chance of further improvement on farm laws', says farmer unions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:47 AM IST
The farmer unions have been maintaining that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition.
Tourists take pictures in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on January 14. (PTI)
india news

Cold wave continues; Srinagar records -7.6°C

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:40 AM IST
While India Meteorological Department officials have ruled out snowfall for another week, they said the cold wave will continue
Covid-19 reaches Thane to be distributed in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra, on January 13. (HT file)
india news

India Covid-19 vaccination: FAQs on schedule, precautions, side effects

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The priority groups for vaccination comprise country’s health care workers and frontline workers; people over the age of 50 years; and people under 50 with comorbidities
A health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 10.52 million, day before vaccination starts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The country recorded 15,590 new infections in the previous 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he attends the annual bull taming event "Jallikattu" in the village of Avaniyapuram, on the outskirts of Madurai on January 14, 2021.(AFP)
india news

Rahul Gandhi backs farmers' 'satyagraha against govt', plugs freedom struggle

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:14 AM IST
"Farmers are upholding our freedom by ensuring food security and nutrition for our children," the video shared by Gandhi states.
It will be a historical day, Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted ahead of the roll out of the vaccination programme.(PTI)
india news

80% Indians ready to take vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan, praises PM, scientists

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Several European countries have reported a high rate of vaccine hesitancy. But Indians have their trust on PM Modi and scientists, the health minister wrote.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Student files PIL against Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversion ordinance

By Ranjan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Amratansh Nema has said that “the ordinance has been promulgated in utmost haste and autocratic manner without a proper consultative process”
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Haryana-Rajasthan border.(HT Photo)
india news

Farm laws can be a 'significant step', but protect those adversely impacted: IMF

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the new measures will reduce the role of the middlemen and enhance efficiency.
KGMU, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (HT file)
india news

Lucknow’s KGMU begins genome sequencing of new Covid-19 strain

By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Apart from KGMU, the genome sequencing study will also start at Bananas Hindu University, Central Drug Research Institute, and National Botanical Research Institute
The first lot of Covishield Covid-19 vaccines arrives at the vaccine store at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad on January 14. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
india news

31,700 health workers to be vaccinated across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The state has so far received over one million vaccine doses against 1.1 million sought for the first phase
A case has been registered in Dharwad rural police station.(Representative image)
india news

11 people killed in road accident near Karnataka's Dharwad

By Venkatesha Babu, HT Correspondent | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dharwad
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Five others are seriously injured and two others have minor injuries. They have been shifted to Hubli's KIMS hospital.
As per the study, 83% of the LPG burn victims score very low when quizzed about LPG gas and cylinders. (Representational Image)
india news

Cases of LPG injuries rise in Delhi; multiple burns in each: Study

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The share of LPG burns – among all flame burns reported at Delhi’s RML hospital – has gone up from 0.1% during the initial round of study between 1993 and 2000 to 27% between 2007 and 2011
