Replace Jammu and Kashmir LG, says KPSS after 45-yr-old’s killing in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: A day after a 45-year-old was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley, on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to protect the Pandits.

Security personnel cordon off area after a Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was shot dead by suspected militants, at Achan, in Pulwama on Sunday (ANI)

The organisation, which also demanded that the Centre replaces lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, asked the Centre to issues orders “to initiate brutal operation against the militants and their aides to safeguard the lives of the innocents Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities living in Kashmir Valley”.

The sharply-worded statement by the organisation was issued in response to the killing of Sanjay Sharma by terrorists when he was on his way to a local market in Pulwama on Sunday. In his statement soon after the targeted killing, LG Manoj Sinha condemned the “dastardly terror attack” and stressed that the administration “has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists”.

“KPSS most humbly with folded hands request Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister to rest their personal agendas and self-conceit and take the issue seriously and replace the current Lt. Governor immediately for letting the Kashmiri Pandits to be killed by the militants for some vested agenda and vendetta to malign the ruling political party at the national and international level,” KPSS said in a statement.

The KPSS statement also asked the central government to stop experimenting “with the situation in Kashmir and endangering the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities living in Kashmir Valley,” and stressed that the situation in Kashmir in terms of the livelihood and survival of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus living in Kashmir Valley” had deteriorated after August 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.