Reply to assault charges by Sept 24: HC to Chennai police on assault of rape survivor’s mother inside police station

After allegations were raised against an Anna Nagar all-women police station inspector of assaulting the mother of a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour, the Madras high court has directed the Greater Chennai City Police to respond to the accusations by September 24. The Madras high court took suo motu cognizance of the case on September 10.

The Chennai police has also been accused of violating several provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act during the investigation.

A division bench of justice SM Subramaniam and N Mala on September 18 asked the Anna Nagar deputy commissioner of police and the accused inspector, Raji, who had been impleaded in her personal capacity, to file their response by September 24.

The girl’s mother has filed a habeas corpus petition. Her counsel, R Sampath Kumar, told the court that she was assaulted in the police station, her phone was snatched away and her daughter was questioned in the hospital when the parents were nor with her.

On August 29, the minor girl suffered from excruciating stomach pain, following which her mother, who works as a cook, took her to a local clinic. She was referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Government Hospital where doctors said that she has been recently been raped repeatedly, officers aware of the matter said.

The hospital alerted the Anna Nagar all women’s police station, they added.

Police registered an FIR on August 30 and named a 31-year-old water can delivery man, Satish, as an accused. He allegedly raped the girl when she was alone at home. Following this, the mother was asked to come to the police station, while the girl was in hospital, police said.

The mother alleged that when she went to the police station, investigation officer Raji assaulted her and threatened her.

Police have denied the accusations, but transferred the officer.

Child rights activists alleged that Satish has connections with politicians and police, and his links must be investigated. The allegations were raised after the girl changed her earlier statement. The minor said that she accused Satish by mistake and that her uncle’s minor son had raped her in 2022.

HT has the audio recording of the girl’s second statement to police.

However, the mother alleged that police have threatened her child to change her statement.

After the second statement of the girl was recorded, the minor boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and has been let off. The family now demands the arrest of Satish.

After registering the FIR, police met the girl at the hospital at 10pm to record her statement on August 30, which is another violation under POCSO Act, said child rights activists, as it was late and the minor was not accompanied by her parents or a guardian.

“The entire case was not dealt with in a child-centric approach,” says A Devaneyam, co-convener of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch. “Several standard operating procedures and provisions under Pocso have been violated. Inspector Raji has to be investigated,” added Devaneyam.

The city police dismissed the allegations and said that the police officer involved had written to the district child protection unit and the psychiatry department at KMC to provide psychological support to the child on August 31 and September 9.

“The chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee was also contacted in August and September to support the victim,” an official said requesting anonymity.