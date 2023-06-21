Home / India News / Report on Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest sought from ED

Report on Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest sought from ED

ByDivya Chandrababu
Jun 21, 2023 03:40 PM IST

ED on Monday moved the Supreme Court stating that Balaji was feigning illness after his arrest.

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s heart bypass surgery was done on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu human rights commission has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a report on his arrest in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam, within six weeks.

The Tamil Nadu human rights commission has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate to submit a report on minister V Senthil Balaji’s arrest in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam within six weeks. (ANI)

“There is a possibility that his surgery will be done tomorrow morning,” said health minister M Subramanian. “It will be an open heart surgery.”

After the ED got 8-day custody of the minister, starting June 16 allowing it to interrogate only within hospital premises, the federal agency had on Monday moved the Supreme Court stating that Balaji is feigning illness immediately after his arrest.

After 18 hours of questioning, the ED arrested Balaji under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) on June 14 at 1:39 am. Complaining of chest pain, Balaji was admitted to the Omandurar government hospital after 2.30 am where doctors recommended a by-pass surgery at the “earliest” after diagnosing three blocks in his heart. The same day, Balaji was remanded under judicial custody but was allowed to continue with his medical treatment at the hospital. On June 15 night, Balaji was moved to the Kauvery hospital after getting the permission from the Madras high court.

Explaining the delay in the surgery, Subramanian said that in Omandurar, doctors had given Balaji blood thinners (heparin and aspirin, his lawyers had said earlier) because his three blocks were “critical.” The surgery can be done only after the medicines are stopped for five days to “prevent bleeding complications”, said the health minister.

Before Balaji was shifted to the private hospital, (on June 15) the human rights commission member, V Kannadasan, met Balaji in Omandurar and took note of his complaints alleging that ED officials had assaulted him. The central agency denied the allegations and further alleged that the minister didn’t cooperate with the probe.

Meanwhile, the commission on Tuesday called for a report from the federal agency in Chennai based on the complaint of the minister’s wife S Megala (what did the wife complained about?-please explain). “Call for a report from Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai within six weeks,” the commission said, adding that if the ED fails to submit the report, the commission will take an action, as it deems fit.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

