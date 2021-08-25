Report recommends SC panel to monitor cases against lawmakers

The Supreme Court should set up a monitoring committee headed by a retired judge to oversee and file periodic reports in a sealed cover with the top court on the status of every case against lawmakers, according to a report by senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria, appointed amicus curiae by the SC.

The recommendation, part of the report filed in a public interest litigation that sought fast-tracking criminal cases pending against lawmakers, will be taken up by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier told the court that only 37 cases against sitting and former lawmakers were under investigation and 121 cases were pending trial.

In one 2013 case related to drugs in Manipur, the agency said charges were framed against the accused in 2017 but the CBI expected the trial to be completed by 2030. In another case of 2014 from Bengaluru where the offence probed by CBI is punishable with a life sentence, the agency said it will take 10 years to conclude the trial.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the investigation was pending 76 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA) and the trial was pending in 34 cases.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria - he was assisted by advocate Sneha Kalita - analysed reports filed by CBI, ED, and the high courts to come up with suggestions to ensure that the trial doesn’t drag.

The recommendation to set up a panel headed by the retired Supreme Court or high court judge was one. The proposed committee could have chiefs of CBI, ED and Union home secretary or their nominees as members, the report said, adding that the panel can “evaluate the reasons for the delay in investigation” and pass appropriate directions to officers to expedite the probe.