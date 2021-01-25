Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees. See full list here
The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards conferred by the President on the eve of Republic Day every year, have been announced.
These awards were instituted in the year 1954 and are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
Even though these awards do not amount to a title and cannot be used as a suffix or prefix to the awardees’ name, the recipients are given a small replica of the medallion, which they can wear during any ceremonial or state functions.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. This year, seven people have been honoured with this award.
Here is the full list:
Shri Shinzo Abe- Public Affairs- Japan
Shri S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)- Art- Tamil Nadu
Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde- Medicine- Karnataka
Shri Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)- Science and Engineering- United States of America
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan- Others- Spiritualism- Delhi
Shri B. B. Lal- Others- Archaeology- Delhi
Shri Sudarshan Sahoo- Art- Odisha