Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of turbans on the occasions of the Independence Day and Republic Day has made a statement. This year too, PM Modi continued the turban tradition and wore a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to the Prime Minister by the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar, news agency ANI reported.

The bright-coloured turban was complemented by his grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl. On the 71st Republic Day in 2020, PM Modi had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. On Republic Day 2019, PM Modi had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail.

PM Modi appeared in a bright headgear for the first time in 2014 when he delivered his maiden Independence Day speech.

On Tuesday, PM Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, which this year is seeking a muted celebration owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.