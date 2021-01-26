IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
PM Modi's Republic Day turban this year is from Jamnagar. (Photo: Doordarshan)
PM Modi's Republic Day turban this year is from Jamnagar. (Photo: Doordarshan)
india news

Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family

PM Modi continued the tradition of wearing bright-coloured turbans at this year's Republic Day celebrations as well.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of turbans on the occasions of the Independence Day and Republic Day has made a statement. This year too, PM Modi continued the turban tradition and wore a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to the Prime Minister by the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar, news agency ANI reported.

The bright-coloured turban was complemented by his grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl. On the 71st Republic Day in 2020, PM Modi had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. On Republic Day 2019, PM Modi had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail.

PM Modi appeared in a bright headgear for the first time in 2014 when he delivered his maiden Independence Day speech.

On Tuesday, PM Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, which this year is seeking a muted celebration owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day prime minister narendra modi
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day in New Delhi. (PT)
Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day in New Delhi. (PT)
india news

Farmers breach police barricades at Singhu, Tikri protest sites

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:34 AM IST
With the procession, the protesters seek to rival the spectacle of the official Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath boulevard in pomp and pageantry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth(Screengrab/DD live )
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth(Screengrab/DD live )
india news

R-Day: Bhawana Kanth is 1st woman fighter pilot to be part of IAF’s tableau

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Bhawana Kanth is also one of the first women fighter pilots in the IAF. She, along with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, was inducted into the IAF as the first women fighter pilots in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Indian, Chinese troops clash at Sikkim’s Naku La: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory but were pushed back, but the Army has clarified it was a minor face-off that was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid the chaos, people also used bare hands to push away heavy cement blocks put as barricades.(HT Photo)
Amid the chaos, people also used bare hands to push away heavy cement blocks put as barricades.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers marching from Singhu border breach barricades, police fire tear gas

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:27 AM IST
The rally from Singhu border had come to a halt near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on the GT Karnal Road, about 13km from Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upgraded Schilika can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometres on the ground and about 2.5 kilometres in the air.
The upgraded Schilika can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometres on the ground and about 2.5 kilometres in the air.
india news

Republic Day 2021: Preeti Chowdhary only woman commander from Army this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
This is a debut for Schilika weapon system at Republic Day Parade, but not for Captain Preeti as she had taken part in the Republic Day Parade of 2016 as an NCC cadet
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment goes past the saluting dais(DD News)
The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment goes past the saluting dais(DD News)
india news

Rafale, T-90 Bhishma, INS Vikrant: Military prowess on display on 72nd R-Day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:05 AM IST
In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country, only 25,000 spectators are present during the parade, which will end at the National Stadium instead of going up to the Red Fort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KS Chithra. (HT Photo.)
KS Chithra. (HT Photo.)
india news

Republic Day: Singer KS Chithra honoured with Padma Bhushan

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:48 AM IST
The six-time national award winner was introduced to playback singing by music director MG Radhakrishnan in 1980 at the age of 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)
india news

On Republic Day, AMU to bury time capsule: Here's what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The time capsule containing the history and achievements of AMU will be buried in front of the Victoria Gate on the campus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from Singhu border march towards Delhi for tractor rally. (HT Photo)
Farmers from Singhu border march towards Delhi for tractor rally. (HT Photo)
india news

Tractors fall short, protesters from Singhu border set on foot to Delhi: Farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Tractors, many of which were decorated with the colours of the national flag, have been stacked with food and water as farmers from all borders will join the rally this afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
india news

72nd R-Day: Mamata dedicates parade in Kolkata to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:18 AM IST
“We must forever strive to protect, preserve and follow all the ideals of the Constitution,” Banerjee tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi's Republic Day turban this year is from Jamnagar. (Photo: Doordarshan)
PM Modi's Republic Day turban this year is from Jamnagar. (Photo: Doordarshan)
india news

Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:08 AM IST
PM Modi continued the tradition of wearing bright-coloured turbans at this year's Republic Day celebrations as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blood samples are being collected during a serological survey to ascertain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in this file photo. (HT Photo)
Blood samples are being collected during a serological survey to ascertain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in this file photo. (HT Photo)
india news

India reports less than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:04 AM IST
There are 177,266 active cases of Covid-19 and 10,345,985 patients of the coronavirus disease have been cured to date, according to the health ministry data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
Farmers gather to take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of Republic Day at Singhu border near Delhi.(Reuters Photo )
india news

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:01 AM IST
According to officials, security personnel failed to convince the farmers to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While vegetarian biryani is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100, mutton biryani at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110. (HT Archive)
While vegetarian biryani is priced at 50, a plate of chicken biryani will cost 100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for 100, mutton biryani at 150 and for a plate of fish and chips, a customer will have to shell out 110. (HT Archive)
india news

Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, hikes prices

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Last year, the contract with the Northern Railways, which has been running the canteen since 1968, was scrapped. Top officials indicated that cost control and a better, tastier menu were the prime reasons
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:43 AM IST
On Sunday , a deputy sarpanch was killed allegedly by Maoists Kondagaon district of Bastar region. Officials said that the men reached the village, strangled him to death and fled into the jungle
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP