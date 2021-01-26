Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice of turbans on the occasions of the Independence Day and Republic Day has made a statement. This year too, PM Modi continued the turban tradition and wore a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to the Prime Minister by the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar, news agency ANI reported.
The bright-coloured turban was complemented by his grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl. On the 71st Republic Day in 2020, PM Modi had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. On Republic Day 2019, PM Modi had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail.
PM Modi appeared in a bright headgear for the first time in 2014 when he delivered his maiden Independence Day speech.
On Tuesday, PM Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, which this year is seeking a muted celebration owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers breach police barricades at Singhu, Tikri protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Bhawana Kanth is 1st woman fighter pilot to be part of IAF’s tableau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Chinese troops clash at Sikkim’s Naku La: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers marching from Singhu border breach barricades, police fire tear gas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Preeti Chowdhary only woman commander from Army this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafale, T-90 Bhishma, INS Vikrant: Military prowess on display on 72nd R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: Singer KS Chithra honoured with Padma Bhushan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, AMU to bury time capsule: Here's what you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors fall short, protesters from Singhu border set on foot to Delhi: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72nd R-Day: Mamata dedicates parade in Kolkata to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports less than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: Parliament canteen expands menu, hikes prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Man killed in Bastar, cops probe Maoist involvement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox