Republic Day 2022: Full text of Preamble to the Constitution of India

India on Sunday kicked off its Republic Day celebrations with 'Parakram Diwas,' a day dedicated to iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. January 23 is also Netaji's birth anniversary.

January 26th is significant for the country's political history as it is the day when the country formally adopted its constitution in 1950. It replaced the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

What is Preamble to the Constitution of India?

The Preamble to the Constitution of India is an introductory statement that presents the key principles of the Constitution. It was adopted on 26 November 1949 by the Constituent Assembly and came into effect on 26 January 1950, celebrated as the Republic day in India.

Full text of Preamble to the Constitution of India

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC

REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them

all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.